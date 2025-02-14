Outrage As Trump Attempts To Erase Stonewall Transgender History

The trans community and its allies have reacted with anger and disappointment following the removal of nearly all references to transgender and non-binary people from the official website of the Stonewall National Monument.

The monument, which commemorates the 1969 Stonewall riots led by trans women of colour, has been stripped of inclusive language under the Trump administration’s controversial changes to LGBTQIA+ representation in government materials.

The updated National Park Service page now refers only to lesbian, gay, and bisexual individuals, removing the previously inclusive LGBTQ+ acronym.

Only two images of transgender women at Stonewall remain on site

Despite this, the site still features a brief mention of Marsha P. Johnson, a Black transgender activist and key figure in the uprising. Johnson’s contribution is acknowledged in the “Virtual Fence Exhibit” section, alongside a photograph of her distributing flyers in support of gay students at New York University.

Similarly, Sylvia Rivera, another prominent transgender activist and co-founder of Street Transvestite Action Revolutionaries (STAR), is pictured on the site. However, the only remaining reference to “trans people” appears in the description beneath her image, marking the last place the term is used anywhere on the Stonewall website.

The modification of the monument’s website is part of a broader effort by the Trump administration to erase LGBTQ+ visibility in government resources.

Since his inauguration, over 350 LGBTQ+ pages have reportedly been deleted from official websites, including crucial HIV resources, statistics, and policies promoting inclusivity. More recently even signing an executive order banning transgender athletes from sport.

Following the news protestors gathered at the Stonewall Inn in New York City to speak up for the trans community as they rallied against the changes.

“We cannot be erased by removing words from a website,” said non binary protestor Samy Nemir Olivares.

“It’s saying that trans and nonbinary and queer people do not exist at all.”

Joining the hundreds of protestors was Bernie Wagenblast “I am not going to allow any government, any organization, any person, to take away the joy that I feel as a trans person,” they said.

LGBTQ+ advocacy groups have condemned the changes, calling them a deliberate attempt to rewrite history. US non-profit organisation GLAAD denounced the move, stating, “The Stonewall Uprising – a monumental moment in the fight for LGBTQ+ rights – would not have happened without the leadership of transgender and gender non-conforming people.”

A GLAAD spokesperson further highlighted the contributions of Marsha P. Johnson, Sylvia Rivera, and other trans women of colour, adding, “Their tireless work paved the way and continues to inspire us.”

The Stonewall Inn itself, the historic LGBTQIA+ bar where the riots began, expressed outrage at the erasure of its history.

In a statement, the venue asserted, “This blatant act of erasure not only distorts the truth of our history, but it also dishonours the immense contributions of transgender individuals – especially transgender women of colour.”

“Let us be clear: Stonewall is transgender history. Marsha P. Johnson, Sylvia Rivera, and countless other trans and gender-nonconforming individuals fought bravely, and often at great personal risk, to push back against oppressive systems.”

The Stonewall Inn, alongside the Stonewall Inn Gives Back Initiative, has called for the immediate reinstatement of the word ‘transgender’ to the website. They declared, “We will not stand by while the legacies of our transgender siblings are erased from the history books. We will not rest until this grave injustice is corrected.”