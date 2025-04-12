Police Take Action Over Homophobic Banners Targeting Gay MP Julian Hill

Police in Melbourne have removed two strange and offensive banners aimed at Labor MP Julian Hill, who is openly gay.

The banners, which were displayed prominently over a major highway on Friday morning, sparked outrage and condemnation from across the political spectrum with their personal attacks on the politician.

Victoria police described the banners as an example of “hate-based behaviour” that will not be tolerated in the community as they continued to investigate.

As the situation unfolded, police also uncovered additional offensive signs in nearby areas in the Casey and Cardinia LGA’s, although they remained tight-lipped about the specific content of these newly discovered banners which are presumed to contain similar content.

One of the banners, which was prominently displayed in Hill’s electorate of Bruce in the city’s south-east, read: “Julian Hill MP – more worried about his husband than his constituents.”

This sign featured a rainbow flag but did not indicate any official campaign endorsement, leaving the identity of its creators unknown.

Another sign stated: “LGBTQ+ means more to Julian Hill than you the people.”

Interestingly, Hill, who is in a relationship, is not actually married and does not have a husband, responded to the smears confidently when speaking to The Guardian.

“I always have and always will stand up for everyone in the Bruce electorate, no matter their faith, ethnicity or who they are,” Hill stated.

The identity of those who erected the banners remains unknown, but their actions were met with swift condemnation from various leaders in the LGBTQIA+ community and beyond.

Anna Brown, the chief executive of Equality Australia, the country’s leading LGBTQIA+ lobby group, called for bipartisan denunciation of the banners.

“This anonymous attack should be denounced by all sides of politics and called out for what it is – cowardly and homophobic,” Brown stated.

“Imagine if this was an attack on another politician’s partner or kids and you immediately understand just how disgraceful and vile these personal and pointless insults are.”

In a similar vein, Greens MP Stephen Bates remarked, “I cannot imagine a world in which a straight politician is attacked for caring about their partner and family. The vast majority of Australians support LGBTIQA+ people. Whoever put up this banner should be embarrassed at how out of touch they are.”

Condemnation also came from opposition leader Peter Dutton, who expressed his disapproval after viewing images of the banners.

“Our families are off-limits, so I thought it was disgraceful,” Dutton commented.

James Paterson, the Coalition’s campaign spokesperson also commented, stating they “have no place in Australian politics.” He called for those responsible to be identified and prosecuted for their actions.

The Liberal party has taken further steps by referring the signs to the Australian Electoral Commission as party leaders became aware of the incident on Friday morning.

The incident comes ahead of the upcoming federal election on May 3 which has seen several LGBTQA+ issues and candidates under fire.

Avery Howard for The Greens copped a wave of homophobic and transphobic abuse after announcing their run last week,