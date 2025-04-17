Political Figures in Tasmania Sign Pledge Denouncing Anti-Trans Election Hate

​In a united front against rising anti-transgender sentiment, prominent political figures in Tasmania gathered on Hobart’s Parliament Lawns today to sign a pledge denouncing anti-trans hate in the lead-up to the 2025 federal election.

The initiative, spearheaded by Equality Tasmania, aims to prevent the kind of divisive rhetoric that marred the 2024 U.S. presidential race from taking root in Australian politics.​

Signatories included Greens Senator Nick McKim, independent MP for Clark Andrew Wilkie, Labor candidate for Clark Heidi Heck, and Greens candidate for Clark Janet Shelly. They join earlier signatories Bass Liberal MP Bridget Archer and Labor Senator Carol Brown.​

“Our elections should be free from hatred, including against trans and gender diverse people,” said Equality Tasmania President Dr. Ash Russell. “That’s why Equality Tasmania asked the parties and independents contesting the 2025 federal election to sign a pledge against inciting hatred against trans and gender diverse people, and in support of our dignity and equality.”​

Dr. Russell emphasised the importance of proactive measures: “Hatred of transgender people was prominent during the 2024 US Presidential election and we don’t want to see that kind of hatred mar Australian elections as well.”​

“We are pleased that representatives of Green, Labor and Liberal parties, as well as prominent independents, have signed the pledge, and we welcome any other candidates who wish to sign on,” Dr. Russell added.​

Pledge comes amidst wave of anti-trans hate in Tasmania & around the world

The pledge comes amid a backdrop of heightened tensions in Tasmania. In March 2023, an anti-transgender rally in Hobart, led by British activist Kellie-Jay Keen-Minshull, drew significant controversy. The event was met with a robust counter-protest from Tasmania’s LGBTQIA+ community and allies, who outnumbered the rally attendees by a ratio of ten-to-one.

Tasmania also faced an LGB group putting up transphobic billboards in 2023. Equality Tasmania slammed the act at the time, saying such displays have “no place in an inclusive Tasmania”.

Dr. Russell highlighted the challenges faced by the trans and gender diverse community: “Trans and gender diverse people already face very high levels of stigma and discrimination, so instead of attacking us, politicians should be looking for ways to include and affirm us.”​

Equality Tasmania is also hosting an online candidate forum at 7pm on April 21 to discuss key issues affecting the LGBTIQA+ community. These include protecting Tasmania’s anti-discrimination and gender recognition laws, banning discrimination in faith-based schools and services, developing a national LGBTIQA+ mental health strategy, ensuring Medicare coverage for gender affirmation surgery, and appointing a national LGBTIQA+ human rights commissioner.