Progress Flag Intersection Unveiled At Taylor Square
The arched roads on either side of Oxford Street at Taylor Square are all dolled up for Mardi Gras, with the unveiling of a new rainbow intersection this week.
The City of Sydney has finished work on a new Progress Pride flag and raised intersection, where Forbes and Bourke streets, right outside Qtopia, Sydney’s queer museum of history and culture.
The new rainbow was announced in October, and mirrors the original rainbow crossing opposite side of the square on Campbell Street, which was updated to the Progress Pride flag in June.
“Sydney is a welcoming and safe city that loudly and proudly supports LGBTIQA+ locals and visitors,” said Lord Mayor Clover Moore.
“This is yet another reminder of the iconic Oxford Street precinct’s connection to pride, identity, culture and community.”
Crossing a “powerful landmark”
The Progress Pride Flag is an update on Gilbert Barker’s original 1978 rainbow flag design that has become synonymous with the LGBTQI+ community. Non-binary artist and graphic designer Daniel Quasar designed the flag in 2018.
The black and brown of the chevron on the Progress Pride Flag represent Indigenous peoples and people of colour. The white, pink and blue represents transgender, non-binary and gender-diverse people.
The raised intersection leads people towards the former Darlinghurst police station, where Qtopia now sits.
“We are so thrilled with this addition,” said Qtopia Sydney CEO, Greg Fisher.
“It connects Qtopia Sydney with Oxford Street, it signifies a safe inclusive area, and adds to our activation of The Substation and Toilet Block on Taylor Square where over 15,000 people in 2024 enjoyed our exhibitions and performances.”
Rainbow Precinct Chair Shane Warren said the crossing was a powerful landmark for acceptance.
“Each stripe declares, ‘Welcome! Be you, all of you’ as they tell the stories of history, resilience, and celebration,” he said.
The Lord Mayor will officially open the new intersection with a ceremony on Friday 14 February at 4pm, before raising the Progress Pride flag above Sydney Town Hall to kick off this year’s Mardi Gras.
