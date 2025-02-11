Progress Flag Intersection Unveiled At Taylor Square

The arched roads on either side of Oxford Street at Taylor Square are all dolled up for Mardi Gras, with the unveiling of a new rainbow intersection this week.

The City of Sydney has finished work on a new Progress Pride flag and raised intersection, where Forbes and Bourke streets, right outside Qtopia, Sydney’s queer museum of history and culture.

The new rainbow was announced in October, and mirrors the original rainbow crossing opposite side of the square on Campbell Street, which was updated to the Progress Pride flag in June.

“Sydney is a welcoming and safe city that loudly and proudly supports LGBTIQA+ locals and visitors,” said Lord Mayor Clover Moore.