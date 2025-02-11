Progress Flag Intersection Unveiled At Taylor Square

New South Wales News News
Lydia Jupp
February 11, 2025
Progress Flag Intersection Unveiled At Taylor Square
Image: City of Sydney/Supplied

The arched roads on either side of Oxford Street at Taylor Square are all dolled up for Mardi Gras, with the unveiling of a new rainbow intersection this week.

The City of Sydney has finished work on a new Progress Pride flag and raised intersection, where Forbes and Bourke streets, right outside Qtopia, Sydney’s queer museum of history and culture.

The new rainbow was announced in October, and mirrors the original rainbow crossing opposite side of the square on Campbell Street, which was updated to the Progress Pride flag in June.

“Sydney is a welcoming and safe city that loudly and proudly supports LGBTIQA+ locals and visitors,” said Lord Mayor Clover Moore. 

“This is yet another reminder of the iconic Oxford Street precinct’s connection to pride, identity, culture and community.”

Crossing a “powerful landmark”

The Progress Pride Flag is an update on Gilbert Barker’s original 1978 rainbow flag design that has become synonymous with the LGBTQI+ community. Non-binary artist and graphic designer Daniel Quasar designed the flag in 2018.

The black and brown of the chevron on the Progress Pride Flag represent Indigenous peoples and people of colour. The white, pink and blue represents transgender, non-binary and gender-diverse people.

The raised intersection leads people towards the former Darlinghurst police station, where Qtopia now sits.

“We are so thrilled with this addition,” said Qtopia Sydney CEO, Greg Fisher.

“It connects Qtopia Sydney with Oxford Street, it signifies a safe inclusive area, and adds to our activation of The Substation and Toilet Block on Taylor Square where over 15,000 people in 2024 enjoyed our exhibitions and performances.”

Rainbow Precinct Chair Shane Warren said the crossing was a powerful landmark for acceptance. 

“Each stripe declares, ‘Welcome! Be you, all of you’ as they tell the stories of history, resilience, and celebration,” he said. 

The Lord Mayor will officially open the new intersection with a ceremony on Friday 14 February at 4pm, before raising the Progress Pride flag above Sydney Town Hall to kick off this year’s Mardi Gras. 

You May Also Like

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

 

related articles

Qtopia Creates LGBTQIA+ Education Program For Rural and Regional Schools
February 11, 2025 | Lydia Jupp

Qtopia Creates LGBTQIA+ Education Program For Rural and Regional Schools
New South Wales News News
Azealia Banks Removed From Festival Lineup Following Backlash
February 11, 2025 | Lydia Jupp

Azealia Banks Removed From Festival Lineup Following Backlash
Entertainment News
World’s Largest Survey On LGBTQIA+ Experiences of Sexual Violence Conducted By Aussie Uni
February 10, 2025 | Lydia Jupp

World’s Largest Survey On LGBTQIA+ Experiences of Sexual Violence Conducted By Aussie Uni
National News News
Qtopia Founder & Long-Time HIV Activist David Polson Has Passed Away
February 10, 2025 | Chloe Sargeant

Qtopia Founder & Long-Time HIV Activist David Polson Has Passed Away
National News New South Wales News News Obituaries
Brisbane Queer Book Shop Shelf Lovers Seeking Support To Expand
February 9, 2025 | Michael James

Brisbane Queer Book Shop Shelf Lovers Seeking Support To Expand
News Queensland News
Jason Ball Appointed As Executive Director Of LGBTQIA+ Charity GiveOut
February 9, 2025 | Michael James

Jason Ball Appointed As Executive Director Of LGBTQIA+ Charity GiveOut
National News News Sport