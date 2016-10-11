—

THE Queensland Labor Government announced a new $350 million plan to support Queenslanders living with mental health, alcohol and drug issues.

A portion of the funding will go to LGBTI services.

Minister for Health and Ambulance Services Cameron Dick yesterday announced the Connecting Care to Recovery, a five-year plan to guide the government’s investment in mental health and alcohol and other drug services.

“This new plan – funded by an additional $350 million over five years – aims to significantly increase funding to mental health,” he said.

“We know that mental health issues affect one in five people in our community each year and will affect half of us at some stage in our lives,” he said.

One of the focuses of the mental health plan would be growing investment in new areas of need, including mental health services helping indigenous Queenslanders, the LGBTIQ community and new mothers.

Queensland Network of Alcohol and other Drug Agencies (QNADA) CEO Rebecca Macbean welcomed the investment in additional alcohol and other drug services.

“The impact of alcohol and other drugs requires a whole of community response, which is why it’s exciting for us to welcome a plan like this which is investing in non- government alcohol and other drug services,” she said.

“We know these services are dealing with growing demand, and this additional investment, especially into vital services like counselling and residential rehabilitation, will make a real difference on the ground.”

If you or someone you know needs support you can phone 13 HEALTH, the Alcohol and Drug Information Service on 1800 177 833 or Lifeline on 13 11 14.