Queensland LNP Meeting Proposes Transgender Toilet Laws

Members of the LNP in Queensland have put the rights of transgender Queenslanders on their agenda again this weekend.

The issue was addressed during the LNP State Council Meeting this weekend.

It follows ongoing discussion around the rights of trans youth in Queensland, following the decision by the LNP government to put a halt on gender affirming care for trans youth under 18.

Trans rights on the agenda for LNP meeting

On Friday members of the Liberal National Party met on the Gold Coast to discuss a range of issues for the party.

The weekend event, which included Tony Abbott as a guest speaker put forward a range of resolutions for discussions amongst their members.

Some of the key issues up for discussion were abolishing the payroll tax, defunding the Environmental Defenders Office as well as selling the ABC and SBS.

However in amongst the twenty six resolutions that were proposed at the meeting was a resolution proposed by the LNP Women.

The resolution specifically seeks to restrict the use of toilets and changerooms based on “biological” sex of those using them, including an age cap.

Resolution 26 of the agenda is titled “Use Of Public Toilets and Changerooms” and would have a significant negative effect on the transgender community if it were successfully implemented.

It requests “that this Convention of the LNP calls upon the State Government to enact legislation requiring that where female and male toilets and changerooms are provided:

a) female toilets and changerooms are to be used only by biological women and girls, and

b) male toilets and changerooms are to be used only by biological men and boys, with exceptions for children of either male or female gender up to eight years of age.”

While there has been no public comment on the outcome of the resolution, which would not bind the government if it was passed, it is not the first time such issues have been raised at these meetings.

At their August meeting agenda items also included discussions about gender affirming care for young people, conversions practices and at least seven motions that involved “gender ideology” and the transgender community.

Ahead of the event on Friday the young LNP shared an image of speakers at the event, former prime minister Tony Abbott, Queensland Premier David Crisafulli MP and Deputy Premier Jarrod Bleijie MP. The post was titled “Values over ideology” and said “We’re looking forward to debates and speeches over the next couple days on the Gold Coast!”

The meeting takes place after a tumultuous week for the trans community in Queensland. Following the news that the Supreme Court had overturned the LNP state governments ban on gender affirming care for trans youth under 18, it was revealed the Queensland Health Minister Tim Nicholls had issued a new ministerial directive to continue to uphold the ban.