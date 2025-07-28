Queer Australian On Board The Freedom Floatilla Aid Boat Intercepted By Israel

A boat carrying aid to Palestine has been intercepted by Israeli troops, with crew member, queer Australian journalist Tania Safi, detained.

Safi and human rights activist Robert Martin, both Australian, were part of the crew of the Freedom Floatilla Coalition-led vessel, named the Handala. The boat was carrying food, medicine, baby supplies to Gaza in an attempt to break the Israeli-enforced siege preventing aid entering the country, in what the World Health Organisation has labelled a man-made crisis.

The vessel was approximately 100km west of Gaza and 50km from the Egyptian coast when intercepted by Israel, despite being outside of the country’s territorial waters.

A video stream of the Handala showed its 21 crew members sitting on deck with their hands up and humming Italian anti-fascist song ‘Bella Ciao’ as armed soldiers stormed the boat. The feeds were cut shortly afterwards.

In a pre-recorded video posted to Instagram in the event of their capture, Safi called on Australians to contact the Australian Department of Foregin Affairs and Trade, and Foreign Minister Penny Wong.

“I’ve been abducted and taken against my will by the Israeli military, or forces of a country that enables, profits from or protects Israel’s genocide and starvation of Palestinians in Gaza,” they said.

“I appeal to everyone to put pressure on the Australian government to sanction Israel, to stop their participation in Israel’s war crimes, and to demand my release as well as the release of everyone aboard the Handala as soon as possible.”

In a post to X, the Israeli foreign ministry said it had stopped the boat from “illegally entering the maritime zone of the coast of Gaza”.

“The vessel is safely making its way to the shores of Israel. All passengers are safe,” the post read. “Unauthorized attempts to breach the blockade are dangerous, unlawful, and undermine ongoing humanitarian efforts.”

“Prioritise what’s left of your humanity” activists tell PM

A Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade spokesperson said the department was aware two Australians were on board the vessel, and Australian officials in Tel Aviv were liaising with Israeli authorities.

“Consular officers stand ready to offer assistance to affected Australians,” the spokesperson said.

In a letter written on July 25, both Safi and Martin called on the Australian government to stop trading with Israel, including sending weapon components to the country.

“Prime Minister, Anthony Albanese, and senator Penny Wong, we have seen you be selective with your compassion, and we have seen you in moments of integrity, too. We call on you to prioritise what’s left of your humanity, not your paychecks,” the said.

“We demand you value our lives and safety in the same way you should have valued Zomi Frankcom, in the same way you should have valued each and every Palestinian killed in Gaza and Palestine by Israel and their allies. We demand you ensure our safe, immediate release from those same forces who have abducted us, and illegally intercepted our nonviolent action to bring baby formula to starving Palestinian babies.

“As you said, Albo, “Israelis continue to demonise all Palestinians.” We count on you to do better—NOW.”

They, along with the other crew on board the Handala, were participating in a collective hunger strike before their capture.

An an update posted by the Freedom Floatilla Coalition, detainees have been told to either accept “voluntary deportation” or remain detained and appear before a tribunal.

Safi and Martin both currently remain in detention in Israel.