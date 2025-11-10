Queer Screen Announce Jessica Liley and Mike Whalley As New Co-Chairs

Queer Screen has today announced the appointment of Jessica Liley and Mike Whalley as Co-Chairs, working with CEO Benson Wu and the rest of the team to deliver outstanding queer film festivals and strengthen LGBTQIA+ storytelling on screen.

A filmmaker and lawyer with nearly two decades of experience, Liley says she’s committed to fostering inclusive, sustainable organisations where creativity and community can thrive.

“Queer Screen is such a vital platform for diverse stories and I am looking forward to continuing the great legacy that has been of helping to connect our community through cinema,” she said.

Whalley first became involved with Queer Screen as a corporate sponsor more than a decade ago. Since moving to Australia from the UK, he’s been active in the local LGBTQIA+ community, and has served on committees for Sydney Gay & Lesbian Choir and Melbourne Pride Chorus.

“I am delighted to take on the role of Co-Chair, along with Jess, who is infinitely more knowledgeable about film than I am!” he said. “I do hope to help continue transforming the organisation to be a leader for our communities and to be a vital resource for queer film and filmmakers in Australia.”

CEO Benson Wu said the Board has been a vital operational force for Queer Screen, managing a number of responsibilities across the organisation.

“It’s demanding work, and I’m deeply grateful to see Mike and Jess step up to take on this significant role,” he said. “I want to thank them for their dedication over the past few years and look forward to working even more closely with them to take Queer Screen to the next level.”

2025 has been a year of big change for Queer Screen, with the 31-year-old organisation introducing Wu in a shift to a CEO-led model in May, hoping to future-proof operations, build resilience, and ensure Queer Screen continues to uplift queer filmmakers and audiences alike.

Later that same month, Andrew Wilkie, a long-time Queer Screen volunteer and staff member, was announced as the Programming and Industry Manager.

The appointment of Lilley and Whalley come as former Co-Chairs, Angela Ruchin and Abs Osseiran, step down from their positions, with Wu thanking the pair for the “valuable insights and the incredible support” they’ve given to Queer Screen over years of dedication.

“They will always remain part of the Queer Screen family,” he said.

Board Directors Finn O’Keefe and Saro Mugnaini have also stepped down from their roles after making significant contributions to Queer Screen and its mission to champion LGBTQIA+ stories.

Queer Screen will soon begin a process to recruit additional Board Directors and Associates to help strengthen governance and community representation.