R U OK? Day Urges LGBTQ+ Australians To Check In Any Day, Not Just Once A Year

R U OK? is calling on the LGBTQIA+ community and our allies to ask, “Are you okay?” any day of the year – not just on the organisation’s annual awareness day on September 11.

The new Ask With Pride campaign comes after fresh research revealed a worrying “confidence gap” in having meaningful mental health conversations.

Three in four Australians believe it’s important to regularly check in with people, but a third still hesitate – even when they notice someone might be struggling. The hesitation is often driven by fears of saying the wrong thing, intruding on someone’s privacy, or not knowing what to do next.

R U OK? Board Member and psychologist Annie Fardell Hartley says the numbers show the concern is often misplaced, with 88 per cent of respondents reporting they felt grateful and supported when someone asked if they were okay.

“These conversations matter and they’re often more welcome than we think,” said Hartley. “People don’t expect you to have all the answers or the perfect words. They value trust, genuine care, and someone who really listens.”

Higher risk for LGBTQIA+ people

Research shows LGBTQIA+ people are more likely to have experienced suicidal thoughts than their heterosexual or cisgender peers – often due to discrimination, prejudice, abuse and exclusion.

R U OK? CEO Katherine Newton said while R U OK? Day on Thursday 11 September remains an important national moment, everyday check-ins are crucial.

“R U OK? Day, our National Day of Action, is a powerful reminder, but it’s what we do regularly that truly makes a difference,” said Newton. “We want Australians to feel confident to check in with the people they care about – not only on R U OK? Day, but any day.”

“Our research shows those who regularly have R U OK? conversations are significantly more likely to report increased feelings of wellbeing.”

‘That one question opened the door’

For R U OK? Community Ambassador Simon Ngo from Sydney, the message is personal.

“As a proud member of the LGBTIQ+ community, I know how isolating it can feel when you’re navigating dark days, especially when you’re trying to hold it all together on the outside,” said Ngo.

“For me, it was a simple ‘are you ok?’ that reminded me I didn’t have to go through it alone. That one question opened the door to connection, healing, and hope,” said Mr Ngo.

“Whether it’s with a friend, a colleague, or someone in your community, asking ‘are you ok?’ any day can be the light someone needs to find their way forward.”

Newton says for those who might be unsure what to say, R U OK? is there to help.

“You don’t need to be an expert to ask someone if they’re OK, and you don’t have to do it alone. It’s natural to feel nervous, but that’s why R U OK? is here,” she said. “Our resources are free, simple, and designed to help you feel more confident to check in with someone you care about. You’ve got this, and we’ve got your back.” R U OK? offers specific resources for the LGBTQIA+ community, including tips on how to use the four steps of an R U OK? conversation – Ask, Listen, Encourage Action, and Check In.

The research also found people who engage with R U OK? are six times more likely to ask what’s troubling someone, listen with empathy, encourage them to seek support, and follow up.

If you or someone you know needs support: