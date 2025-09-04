Rainbows On The Murray River: Mildura Community Call For Pride Event

Support is growing for a new regional Pride event to be hosted in the north-west Victorian town of Mildura, right along the Murray River.

Nationals MP Jade Benham, spotlighted the idea in a recent interview on ABC Breakfast.

“These things obviously need some sort of steering committee and people with a bit of drive to make them happen, but how amazing would a Murray River Mardi Gras with a floatilla along the river be?” she asked.

“I just think we have such an amazing platform. Our region is absolutely stunning. So why not- if the if the government is going to put aside a bucket of money for these events, and for inclusion and to promote social cohesion, then why not take advantage of that?”

Last month, the Nationals MP urged local community groups to apply for grants through the Victorian government’s Pride Events and Festivals Fund, which offers up to $25,000 of funding.

“Our local pride events are not just about entertainment,” Benham said. “They’re about fostering understanding, acceptance and a sense of belonging for everyone in our community.”

It wouldn’t be the first time the regional town has broken out its rainbows. Mallee Pride, formerly Mildura Pride, hosted community events between 2017 and 2022.

In 2019, Mildura hosted its first pride-themed music festival in collaboration with Mallee Pride and the Mildura Fringe committee.

“Art and creativity are ways in which we express our culture, reflect the places we live, and celebrate the uniqueness of our lives,” said Executive Director of Arts Mildura, Gareth Hart, at the time. ”So a colourful, all-welcoming, and supportive laneway arts festival feels very Mildura to me.

“LGBTQIA+ people still experience bigotry, abuse, an array of phobias, and social stigmatism in the region, and festivals like this are an opportunity for the whole community to stand in solidarity for a better future.”

Pride’s not just for the cities anymore

There are hopes that a new Pride event could be similar to the iconic Broken Hill Festival, which had its final bash in 2024 after running for nine years.

Broken Heel became a staple not only for the town of Broken Hill, but for Australian Pride celebrations in general, with people flocking to the far west from all over the country for the event.

The proposal comes just a week after the lineup for Victoria’s Pride was released, with sixteen projects highlighting the resilience and diversity of Victoria’s regional rainbow communities funded through the Midsumma’s Regional Activation Program.

The Victorian Labor Government has dedicated more than $6.8 million to the project, ensuring it remains a staple part of the state’s events calendar.

More than sixty thousand people are expected to join events and activities right across Victoria, from the Mornington Peninsula to Portland, and from Mildura to Gippsland.

Minister for Equality Vicki Ward said Pride events played a vital part in Victoria’s regional communities.

“Now more than ever we need to continue to strengthen and celebrate our inclusive society, helping us proudly remain one of the most LGBTIQA+ friendly states in the world,” she said.

“These events bring communities together, showcasing the pride, importance and talents of LGBTIQA+ people across our regions.”