Record Crowds Turn Up To Budapest Pride In Defiance Of Government Ban

International News
Michael James
June 29, 2025
Record Crowds Turn Up To Budapest Pride In Defiance Of Government Ban
Image: Image: X(Twitter) @amnestyhungary

Attempts to ban pride marches in Budapest have backfired on the government with record crowds turning out in defiance of new laws banning pride marches.

Earlier this year the government passed controversial constitutional amendment banning public LGBTQIA+ events, with thousands protesting in the streets and in parliament at the time of the laws passing.

The motion was introduced by rightwing populist party, Fidesz, led by Prime Minister Viktor Orbán.

Massive crowds march for Budapest Pride

Instead of silencing the planned Budapest Pride, tens of thousands of people turned up, lining the streets with a sea of rainbow as they united against the controversial new laws.

“We believe there are 180,000 to 200,000 people attending,” the President of Budapest Pride, Viktoria Radvanyi, told the AFP.

“It is hard to estimate because there have never been so many people at Budapest Pride” they said.

“Come calmly and boldly to stand together for freedom, dignity and equal rights” Budapest mayor Gergely Karácsony told the LGBTQIA+ community.

The powerful turnout marked 30 years of celebrations for Budapest Pride as the crowds called for the removal of Prime Minister Orban.

It was anticipated that over 70 members of European parliament were also planning to attend the march including European Commissioner for Equality Hadja Lahbib.

The crowds gathered risking penalties for the new legislation which now makes it offence to conduct public events that contradict the country’s controversial “child protection” laws, which prohibit the “depiction or promotion” of homosexuality or gender diversity to those under 18. Violators of the new laws could face fines of up to 200,000 Hungarian forints (£420/$550).

The new amendments also allow the the government to use facial recognition to identify those who attend illegal events.

While the crowds of support overwhelming dominated the march, counter protests in support of the prime minster happened nearby with a much smaller crowd gathering in support of the new laws, opposing the march.

 

 

 

 

You May Also Like

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

related articles

Brisbane Community Shines At The 64th Annual Queens Ball Awards
June 29, 2025 | Staff Writers

Brisbane Community Shines At The 64th Annual Queens Ball Awards
News Queensland News
US Lawmakers Propose ‘Equality Day’ to Honour LGBTQIA+ Legal Victories
June 28, 2025 | Michael James

US Lawmakers Propose ‘Equality Day’ to Honour LGBTQIA+ Legal Victories
International News
Victorian Gov’t Announces LGBTQIA+ Community Grant Recipients
June 28, 2025 | Michael James

Victorian Gov’t Announces LGBTQIA+ Community Grant Recipients
News Victorian News
Short Stories And Memoirs: Entries Open for LGBTQIA+ Writers
June 28, 2025 | Michael James

Short Stories And Memoirs: Entries Open for LGBTQIA+ Writers
Books Entertainment National News News
Kookaburras Hockey Team Wears Rainbow Socks To Support Gay Teammate During Pride Month
June 27, 2025 | Chloe Sargeant

Kookaburras Hockey Team Wears Rainbow Socks To Support Gay Teammate During Pride Month
National News News
Indian High Court Rules Trans Women Are Women
June 27, 2025 | Lydia Jupp

Indian High Court Rules Trans Women Are Women
International News