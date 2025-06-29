Record Crowds Turn Up To Budapest Pride In Defiance Of Government Ban

Attempts to ban pride marches in Budapest have backfired on the government with record crowds turning out in defiance of new laws banning pride marches.

Earlier this year the government passed controversial constitutional amendment banning public LGBTQIA+ events, with thousands protesting in the streets and in parliament at the time of the laws passing.

The motion was introduced by rightwing populist party, Fidesz, led by Prime Minister Viktor Orbán.

Massive crowds march for Budapest Pride

Instead of silencing the planned Budapest Pride, tens of thousands of people turned up, lining the streets with a sea of rainbow as they united against the controversial new laws.

“We believe there are 180,000 to 200,000 people attending,” the President of Budapest Pride, Viktoria Radvanyi, told the AFP.

“It is hard to estimate because there have never been so many people at Budapest Pride” they said.

According to organizers, more than 200 000 people attended the Budapest Pride March, despite a legal ban and threats from the government. The Hungarian government is already blaming Brussels for commanding the Hungarian opposition to stage the event. Photo: HVG pic.twitter.com/cekarQYmvy — Viktória Serdült (@viktoriaserdult) June 28, 2025

“Come calmly and boldly to stand together for freedom, dignity and equal rights” Budapest mayor Gergely Karácsony told the LGBTQIA+ community.

The powerful turnout marked 30 years of celebrations for Budapest Pride as the crowds called for the removal of Prime Minister Orban.

It was anticipated that over 70 members of European parliament were also planning to attend the march including European Commissioner for Equality Hadja Lahbib.

The crowds gathered risking penalties for the new legislation which now makes it offence to conduct public events that contradict the country’s controversial “child protection” laws, which prohibit the “depiction or promotion” of homosexuality or gender diversity to those under 18. Violators of the new laws could face fines of up to 200,000 Hungarian forints (£420/$550).

The new amendments also allow the the government to use facial recognition to identify those who attend illegal events.

While the crowds of support overwhelming dominated the march, counter protests in support of the prime minster happened nearby with a much smaller crowd gathering in support of the new laws, opposing the march.