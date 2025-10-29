Reneé Rapp Is Officially Heading Down Under Next Year

Reneé Rapp has announced her first official performance in Australia for next year.

The Mean Girls star joins some big names when she takes to the stage to perform at the Australian Open.

Reneé Rapp to headline AO Live at the Australian Open

Reneé Rapp has been locked in as one of the final headline acts for the upcoming AO Live event at John Cain Arena on January 31 next year.

The music event is part of the Australian Open and features some big names on the line up already.

Rapp joins Australian icons The Veronicas as well as Kid LAROI, Peggy Gou, Spacey Jane and SOFI TUKKER.

She follows in the footsteps of Kesha who delivered a rainbow covered pride performance, complete with drag queens earlier this year.

No other shows have been announced for the singer yet, however she has recently been performing her Bite Me tour across the US.

Announcing her inclusion in the event Gus Carmichael, Entertainment Experience Producer for AO said “The AO is so excited to bring Reneé Rapp to Melbourne. Especially as it’s her first time performing in Australia.”

“She’s one of the most exciting young artists in the world right now, and we know fans will be so excited to see her in her Australian debut.”

Rapp has seen her star on the rise since her appearance in the musical movie adaptation of the hit film Mean Girls in 2024.

Prior to the film she had released her debut album Snow Angel to moderate success.

However her latest offering Bite Me, has already reached the top 10 of album charts around the world, including number 1 in the UK and number 3 in the US and Australia.

With any luck this will be the first of more announcements for Rapp when she touches down on Aussie shores early next year.

Watch the clip for her song Mad below.