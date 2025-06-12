Research Shows Australian LGB+ Population Has Doubled

New research shows the number of Australians identifying as lesbian, gay, or bisexual has doubled, which researchers say could be indicative of the sort of sexual revolution last seen in the 60s and 70s.

A study led by Charles Darwin University researchers Fiona Shalley and Adjunct Associate Professor Thomas Wilson found the LGB+ population of Australia increased from 3.3 per cent of adults over the age of 15 in 2012 to 5.8 per cent in 2020.

Shalley said the “burst of acceptance” of the queer population in Australia across this time period – particularly following the legalisation of same-sex marriage in 2017 – could mirror the shift in social attitudes and behaviours about sex that happened 50 years ago.

“Australia’s LGB+ demographic is a relatively hidden population group,” she said.

“We still don’t enough about them to understand how the population will grow in the future – but we are certainly noticing them now.

“The growing confidence of people identifying as LGB+ is likely influenced by the number of visible positive role models, social media attention, and in our storytelling.

“If you think about the 60s and the 70s and the big revolution of sexual freedom then, maybe it’s happening again.”

Uncertainty if growth will continue

Although the LGB+ population may have doubled, it’s unknown whether it will lead to lasting, meaningful social change.

The way people describe their sexual identity has also shifted over time, which has the potential to shape how Australians define their identities and relationships in the future.

“This research identified that the biggest driver of the growth in the Australian LGB+ demographic over the eight-year time frame was young women who identified as bisexual,” she said.

“There is lots of evidence that women’s patterns of attraction and behaviour are more likely to change over time than men’s, so we cannot be certain they will continue to choose the same sexual identity in the future, or even remain part of the sexual minority population as it is now described.”

The upcoming 2026 Census will be the first time Australia has been able to measure sexual orientation, and will provide a more accurate estimate of the nation’s queer demographic than the smaller population sample analysed in this research.

However, Shalley said that if the young adults who took part in this study continue to identify as a sexual minority, Australia’s LGB+ population could grow by around 3 per cent each each.

“We could see an adult LGB+ population size of about 1.7 million people once the next data is updated from 2024. That’s an even bigger jump.”