Reuben Kaye Appointed New Adelaide Cabaret Festival Artistic Director

The iconic Australian comedian, singer, and writer Reuben Kaye has been announced to take on the role of Artistic Director for the 2026 Adelaide Cabaret Festival.

The news was announced on Friday evening, during the final weekend of the world’s largest cabaret festival, with 2025 Artistic Director Virginia Gay handing over the reins to Kaye at the festival’s 25th Birthday Party.

The multi-award winner has performed at major festivals such as the Edinburgh Fringe, Adelaide Fringe, and Melbourne International Comedy Festival, garnering great acclaim for his subversive, disruptive cabaret.

He joins a legendary list of Artistic Directors, including Tina Arena, Alan Cumming, and Julia Zemiro.

“To inherit the mantle of Artistic Director is not something I take lightly,” Kaye said. “It is a privilege and an honour. This festival has given me so much, I am frothing at the mouth to return the favour.

“Cabaret is the art form of immediacy, where the world view is deliciously tilted, the status quo is questioned and our humanity magnified. We are in uncertain and scary times no doubt. But that is the crucible where cabaret as an art form was forged.”

This won’t be the first time Kaye has been part of the Adelaide Cabaret Festival either, having presented his shows Reuben Kaye: Live and Intimate, The End and enGORGEd in previous years.

There’s “nobody like Reuben Kaye”

Outgoing Artistic Director Virginia Gay said that helming the festival had been one of the most transformative experiences of her life.

“I cannot tell you how grateful I am for the welcome and generosity that Adelaide audiences have shown me,” she said. “Everywhere a hug, everywhere a willingness to try something new: a show; a name; an experience.

“But it’s time for me to sail off into the glittery sunset and make other new worlds for people to play in. And when we were thinking of the perfect fit for the future of the festival … there really is nobody like Reuben Kaye.

“I know you love him already, but you’re gonna get a whole lot more up close and personal with this absolute superstar (imagine more up close and personal than his regular head-in-audience-lap situation). I leave you in his brilliant, leather-and-Swarovski encrusted hands.”

Adelaide Cabaret Festival has grown from modest beginnings in 2001, going on to become Australia’s major winter festival and the largest cabaret festival of its kind in the world. The festival has been a platform for shows and performers who have achieved critical acclaim and has featured world-renowned artists including Ms Lisa Fischer, Kristin Chenoweth, Tim Minchin, Eddie Perfect, Idina Menzel, Dita Von Teese and Patti LuPone to name a few.

“This celebrated festival continues to be a vital part of our artistic program and a highlight of South Australia’s cultural calendar,” said Adelaide Festival Centre CEO & Artistic Director Douglas Gautier.

“I extend my sincere thanks to Virginia Gay for her outstanding leadership as Artistic Director over the past two years. We know Reuben Kaye will continue to lead the way as Artistic Director of Adelaide Cabaret Festival next year and we look forward to his 2026 festival.”