Right-Wing Activist Charlie Kirk Shot Dead While Speaking About Trans Mass Shooters

International News
Chloe Sargeant
September 11, 2025
Right-Wing Activist Charlie Kirk Shot Dead While Speaking About Trans Mass Shooters
Image: In this image from the Republican National Convention video feed, Charlie Kirk makes remarks during the first day of the convention on Monday, August 24, 2020. Photo by Republican National Convention via CNP/ABACAPRESS.COM .

Right-wing activist, Trump ally, and Turning Point USA founder Charlie Kirk has been fatally shot, during a live campus event at Utah Valley University.

Kirk was shot just moments after being asked how many mass shootings had been committed by transgender individuals.

Part of Kirk’s ‘American Comeback Tour’, the event was underway under a white tent emblazoned with the slogans ‘The American Comeback’ and ‘Prove Me Wrong’, Kirk fielded questions from the audience.

A member of the audience asked, “Do you know how many transgender Americans have been mass shooters over the last 10 years?” Kirk replied, “Too many”.

Kirk was then asked, “Do you know how many mass shooters there have been in America over the last 10 years?” Kirk responded, “Counting or not counting gang violence?” Seconds later, a single gunshot rang out, which struck him in the neck.

Video footage shows Kirk recoiling, blood visibly gushing from his neck, and the audience beginning to yell and run away.

FBI Director Kash Patel has said on social media that the suspect is in custody,

The New York Times reports that a university spokesperson said the shot had been fired from a building almost 200 metres away.

Donald Trump praises Charlie Kirk as ‘Legendary’

President Donald Trump has posted on Truth Social, calling Kirk “great, and even Legendary”.

“No one understood or had the Heart of the Youth in the United States of America better than Charlie,” said Trump.

Charlie Kirk

Who was Charlie Kirk?

Charlie Kirk, 31, co-founded Turning Point USA — a non-profit organisation advocating for conservative politics on high school, college, and university campuses — in 2012. He later served as executive director, and had became a known media figure for conservative talking points, and Trump-aligned youth conservatism.

Kirk’s rhetoric included overtly anti-LGBTQIA+ positions:

Kirk also rejected and spoke out against critical race theory and climate science consensus, and promoted Christian theocratic ideals arguing for Christian leadership across politics, business, media, education, arts, family, and religion.

He was also a vocal supporter of the right to bear arms and downplayed gun violence, calling certain fatalities “an acceptable cost” of preserving Second Amendment rights.

You May Also Like

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

related articles

$92M Lawsuit Launched Over Embattled Oxford Street ‘Oxford & Foley’ Development
September 11, 2025 | Bianca Tropiano

$92M Lawsuit Launched Over Embattled Oxford Street ‘Oxford & Foley’ Development
New South Wales News News
WA Police Issue Warning To “Vigilante” Groups After Grindr Attacks & Videos
September 11, 2025 | Lydia Jupp

WA Police Issue Warning To “Vigilante” Groups After Grindr Attacks & Videos
National News News Western Australia
Icons, Legends & Stars Are Lining Up To Celebrate 40 Years Of ACON
September 11, 2025 | Chloe Sargeant

Icons, Legends & Stars Are Lining Up To Celebrate 40 Years Of ACON
New South Wales News News
Mitch Brown Offers Powerful Message of Love & Support To Next AFL Player Who Comes Out
September 11, 2025 | Chloe Sargeant

Mitch Brown Offers Powerful Message of Love & Support To Next AFL Player Who Comes Out
National News News Sport
Graham Linehan Doesn’t Regret X Posts & Plans to Sue Police For Arrest
September 10, 2025 | Lydia Jupp

Graham Linehan Doesn’t Regret X Posts & Plans to Sue Police For Arrest
International News
Luke and Sassy Scott Break Silence on Alleged Homophobic Incident on The Amazing Race Australia
September 10, 2025 | Chloe Sargeant

Luke and Sassy Scott Break Silence on Alleged Homophobic Incident on The Amazing Race Australia
Entertainment Movies & TV National News News