An Australian version of RuPaul’s Drag Race will hit locals screens next year, in the latest international expansion for the reality TV drag contest.

As reported by online television industry trade magazine TV Tonight, ITV Studios Australia has landed the local format rights to the hit program, which first launched in the US in February 2009.

Producers are now in discussion with Australian broadcasters, with the screening network to be confirmed.

The Australian version will be the second franchise installment outside the US, with Rupaul’s Drag Race UK set to debut in Britain in early October.

“ITV Studios Australia have secured the rights to arguably one of the biggest formats globally at the moment,” confirmed ITV Studios Australia CEO David Mott in a statement to TV Tonight.

“With Drag Race UK about to launch and already a major hit in the US and other territories, we are set to shantay onto Australian screens in 2020.

“Drag Race has moved on to being a show that captures the imagination of everyone, no matter their age or gender, and we will commence discussing the potential broadcast and streaming partners shortly. It will be one of the most talked about and noisy formats next year.”

It is unclear to what extent RuPaul will be involved in the Australian version and discussions are now occurring around an Australian host and guest presenters.

Like the US version, RuPaul’s Drag Race UK is hosted by RuPaul. Drag star Michelle Visage and talk show hosts Alan Carr and Graham Norton act as supporting judges.

Australia already has a notable relationship with the Drag Race franchise, with Australian superstar drag queen Courtney Act (AKA Shane Jenek) placing as runner-up in the 2014 series of RuPaul’s Drag Race.

RupPaul’s Drag Race screens in Australia on streaming channel Stan and has also appeared here on SBS2 and the LifeStyle YOU channel.