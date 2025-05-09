Sam Kerr and Kristie Mewis Welcome Baby Boy

Sam Kerr and partner Kristie Mewis have announced the birth of their first baby.

On Thursday, the pair shared a photo on Instagram of the new family of three snuggled up together with the caption, “Our little man is here, Jagger Mewis-Kerr”.

The comments were flooded with love and support, including from fellow footballers Katrina Gorry, Mary Fowler, Caitlin Foord, and Alanna Kennedy, and the official Instagram accounts of the Matildas and other football teams.

Kerr, 31, and Mewis, 34, first met during a US National Women’s Soccer League tournament match in 2019 and have been together since 2021, going public with their relationship during the Tokyo Olympics. The pair announced their engagement in November 2023, and shared their pregnancy news a year later.

Sam to return as Tillies captain

It hasn’t been the easiest year for Kerr. She was found not guilty of racially aggravated harassment after verbally abusing a London police officer after a night out in 2023.

There were calls for Kerr to lose captaincy for the Matildas, a position she’s held since 2019, but speculation was cleared in a joint statement with Football Australia released on March 31.

“I want to express my sincere regret for how events unfolded,” Kerr said.

“It was an incredibly difficult period for me, my family, my club, my teammates, and especially for the fans whose support means so much to us.”

FA Chair, Anter Isaac, said organisation received “additional context” on the situation, which helped to inform his decision.

“Knowing how Sam [Kerr] feels about the events, along with the additional context we’ve learned, has added vital perspective that the general public may not be aware of,” he said.

“Setting aside those difficulties, this one incident should not offset the incredible contributions she has made, both publicly and privately, on and off the field – for more than 15 years.”

Kerr also tore her ACL in early 2024 and hasn’t been on the field since, but returned to Sydney in April to join her teammates in training, where she is continuing her recovery.