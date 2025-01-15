Sam Kerr Faces London Court Charged With Racial Harassment

Sam Kerr has appeared at a London court on Tuesday charged with the racially aggravated harassment of a police officer.

The Matildas captain has been living in the UK while playing for Chelsea in the women’s Super League.

Kerr appeared at Kingston Crown Court for a pre-trail hearing and is charged with causing a police officer harassment, alarm or distress under the UK’s Public Order Act.

The charges relate to an incident in Twickenham in south-west London, on January 30, 2023, involving a police officer who was responding to a complaint involving a taxi fare.

The 31-year-old pleaded not guilty at a virtual court appearance in March last year.

Court documents allege Kerr intended to cause the officer harassment, alarm or distress by using abusive or insulting words or behaviour, or becoming disorderly.

Her trial is set to begin on February 3 and is scheduled for four days.

“Sam has our full support”

The incident allegedly occurred after Kerr became unwell in a cab after a night out, and called a police officer called to address a dispute a “white bastard”.

Kerr’s legal team tried to avoid a criminal trial by arguing an abuse of process by the Crown prosectors, who took nearly 12 months to lay charges.

In March, English women’s manager Emma Hayes said that Kerr was experiencing “a difficult time” and had her full support.

“Sam has our full support. She knows that. It’s a difficult time for her. Of course, I can’t comment, you know that. I can say I know she’s pleaded not guilty, and I don’t want to do anything to jeopardise anything for Sam by speaking about it.”

“For that reason, I’m sure you can appreciate that’s all I’m going to say on the matter. Difficult moments, tough times. That’s what my role is in this football club – to make sure I look after our people.”

Kerr and partner Kristie Mewis are expecting a baby this year.