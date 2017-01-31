—

TRANS kids are welcome to join Scouts Australia without other members or parents being told of their trans status, the Australian chief commissioner has confirmed.

Trans adults are also welcome as leaders within the Scouts. Chief commissioner Chris Bates said the privacy of all trans scouts will remain paramount.

As the movement toward trans rights gains more visibility, Scouts Australia joins other organisations with policies officially welcoming trans and gender diverse members.

The Australian Christian Lobby’s Wendy Francis has criticised the move, insisting members and parents must be told when a child is trans because they share facilities such as toilets.

“The scouts is a grassroots organisation and there is no financial capacity to build new toilet facilities for leaders and children who may identify as transgender,” said Francis.

“Scouts Australia welcomes all young people who wish to join the movement,” said chief commissioner Bates.

“We take the privacy of our members extremely seriously and, apart from where we are legally required, do not release information about any member without the permission of the member or their family.”

Meagan Hayes is mother to trans daughter Emma, 12.

“People do not need to be worried about a transgender child joining any organisation,” Hayes said.

“They are normal children, just with different body parts. I am delighted that the door is open at Scouts Australia.”