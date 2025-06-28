Short Stories And Memoirs: Entries Open for LGBTQIA+ Writers

Entries are now open for some exciting and prestigious writing opportunities for LGBTQIA+ writers around the country.

Celebrating both creative story writing and non-fiction works these two opportunities are another chance for LGBTQIA+ writers to have their work showcased.

Opportunities for LGBTQIA+ writers

LGBTQIA+ voices in literature continue to have an important place in our cultural landscape and now more than ever we are seeing a wonderful and diverse range of stories being told.

This week two more opportunities have arise for LGBTQIA+ writers to submit their work in Australia.

Entries are now open for the Peter Blazey Fellowship which will see the winner walk away with a fellowship worth $20,000 this year.

The fellowship calls for writing that is in the “non-fiction fields of biography, autobiography, memoir and life writing.”

Launched by the Hon. Justice Michael Kirby in 2004 the fellowship honours the legacy of trailblazing journalist, advocate and biographer Peter Blazey.

Last year the fellowship was awarded to Ju Bavyka, a trailblazing non-binary writer, visual artist, and community organiser.

Bavyka’s manuscript explores themes of queer desire, migration, transition, and intergenerational relationships, weaving personal narratives with broader cultural observations across Kazakhstan, Germany, and Australia.

Applications for the Peter Blazey Fellowship close on August 11, 2025 and can be submitted through the University Of Melbourne, details are available online.

For LGBTQIA+ writers who enjoy a much shorter story entries are now open for the outstanding LGBTQIA+ short story competition.

With $1,000 up for grabs for first prize, writers are encouraged to submit stories of up to 750 words or less.

The theme for the competition this year is “Are We There Yet” with writers encouraged to interpret and explore the theme in their own unique way.

Entires for the competition close on August 31.

On top of the $1,000 first prize there are eight other prizes on offer, entries to the competition are free.

Submissions can be made at outstandingstories.net