Snoop Dogg Partners With GLAAD In New Children’s Song ‘Love Is Love’

Rapper Snoop Dogg has partnered with GLAAD to support LGBTQIA+ youth anti-bullying initiative, Spirit Day.

The collaboration comes only months after Snoop Dogg was criticised for homophobic comments made on the It’s Giving podcast, where he talked about being confronted by same sex parents in Toy Story spin-off film Lightyear.

“I’m like oh shit, I didn’t come in for this shit, I just came to watch the goddamn movie,” he told the hosts.

Snoop claimed the exchange effected him so much, he no longer wanted to go to the movies for fear of being exposed to LGBTQIA+ culture he might have to explain.

“So that’s like this, fuck me. I’m scared to go to the movies now, like y’all throwing me in the middle of shit that I don’t have an answer for.”

In his new video with GLAAD, Snoop dons a purple shirt- the trademark colour of the anti-bullying day- and interviews openly queer The Voice alum Jeremy Beloate, where they discuss their work on children’s song, Love Is Love, featured in Snoop’s animated children’s YouTube series, Doggyland.

“It’s a beautiful thing that kids can have parents of all walks and be shown love, to be taught what love is,” he says. “Being able to have parents from all walks of life, whether it be two fathers, two mothers, whatever it is, love is the key.

“It’s teaching the situation that kids and the world is going through right now in a beautiful way — through song, dance, melody — and just trying to get more understanding, clarity, on how we live and the way we live. And I felt like this music is a beautiful bridge to bring an understanding.”

The video comes as part of Snoop Dogg’s long-running animated children’s series, where he lends his voice to one of the show’s main character’s Bow Wizzle. Beloate voices a puppy named Zippy who joins the pups for the song celebrating different family configurations.

“At the end of the day, it’s all about love — that’s what we’re teachin’ the kids with Love Is Love,” Snoop said in a statement.

“Partnering with GLAAD for Spirit Day just felt right, because spreading love and respect for everybody is what real gangstas do. We’re showin’ the next generation that kindness is cool, inclusion is powerful, and love always wins.”

Snoop Dogg performed in Australia earlier this year as part of the AFL Grand Final, despite calls for his replacement following both recent and historical instances of homophobia and misogyny.

Snoop didn’t make a public statement regarding his comments, but did address the issue in the Instagram comments of an Hollywood Unlocked podcast clip of TS Madison discussing the matter.

“I was just caught off guard and had no answer for my grandsons,” Snoop wrote.

“All my gay friends [know] what’s up they been calling me with love.

“My bad for not knowing the answers for a 6-year-old … teach me how to learn I’m not perfect 🙌🏿🙏🏾🐾”