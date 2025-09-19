Some Charges Against Alan Jones Downgraded, Others Dropped

Some of the most serious charges against Alan Jones have been replaced with lesser offences, while two complainants have been removed from the prosecution’s case.

A court hear on Thursday that eleven counts of aggravated indecent assault had been dropped, with the 84-year-old now facing a total of 27 charges relating to nine complainants.

Prior to Thursday’s hearing, Jones was charged with 44 offences relating to 11 complainants, an additional nine charges added only earlier this week.

The former broadcaster is now facing 25 counts of indecent assault and two counts of sexual touching.

Defence lawyer Bryan Wrench told Deputy Chief Magistrate Sharon Freund that the changes to the charges were a “significant concession”.

“There are no charges relating to the suggestion of aggravated indecent assault … or that indeed Mr Jones had these complainants under his authority, he did not have any power over these complainants,” he said.

No reason was heard as to why two of the complainants were no longer part of the prosecution’s casse.

The court heard that the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions (ODPP) had ruled that the matters would be heard in the local court, rather than in front of a jury, which is only able to impose a maximum penalty of five years in prison for multiple offences.

Jones stands by innocence

Wrench entered not guilty pleas to all current charges on behalf of Jones.

Jones was arrested on November 18 following a months-long investigation into allegations of indecent assaults and sexual touching incidents over two decades, initially facing 26 charges against 11 alleged victims, the youngest aged just 17 at the time of the alleged offending.

Eight more were added before his first court appearance in December, where he plead not guilty to all charges, and an additional charge was laid against him earlier this year in March.

In court documents acquired by the Sydney Morning Herald, Jones is alleged to have squeezed complainant’s bottoms, caressed faces, kissed using his tongue, groped genitals, pulled one man’s scrotum, and masturbated during an alleged indecent assault.

Jones had denied all knowledge of the allegations, telling media outside of the court in December that he was “e

“These allegations are all either baseless or they distort the truth,” he said. “Prior to my arrest, I was given no opportunity by police to answer any of these allegations. I never indecently assaulted these people.”

He is currently out on conditional bail with strict restrictions on his travel and contact with his alleged victims.

The matter will return to court on November 11.

You are not alone. If you or someone you know has experienced sexual or family violence and needs support, you can contact: