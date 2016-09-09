GAY rugby players from around Australia and New Zealand will be hitting the fields and then partying into the early hours at bars and clubs on Oxford Street this weekend
The players from the Melbourne Chargers, Brisbane Hustlers, New Zealand Falcons and Sydney Convicts are competing in this weekend’s Purchas Cup.
The annual tournament will be held at the Sydney Convict’s home grounds in Rose Bay on Saturday. The New Zealand Falcons will be defending the cup from the other three teams.
After a gruelling day of rugby, the players from the four gay and inclusive rugby clubs will be heading out to party hard on Oxford Street.
Rhys Gilmour, a player with the Sydney Convicts, is organising the Purchas Cup after-party at the Midnight Shift. The event is being combined with the club’s famous ‘Rugger Bugger’ show.
“We’re inviting everyone in the community to come down to watch us play some great rugby on Saturday or join the players celebrating afterwards,” says Gilmour.
He continues, “We have some awesome DJs and some amazing shows, produced by Decoda Secret, planned for the Purchas Cup after-party. The highlight of the night will be the Convict’s famous Rugger Bugger show. We’ll have many of our new players up on stage stripping down for everyone’s enjoyment. All money raised from the event goes to support the Convicts.”
Gilmour says locals are also invited to the Purchas Cup closing party, being held on the Beresford on Sunday afternoon.
For those who want to watch the rugby, head down to the Woolhara Colleagues home grounds, the same place where the 2014 Bingham Cup was held.
For more information visit the Sydney Convicts’ Facebook page.
FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 9
Venue: Lo Fi Bar, above Kinselas Hotel
Taylor Square, 383 Bourke St, Darlinghurst
Drinks, welcome speeches and tournament info
Time: 7.30pm start.
SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 10
Purchas Cup Tournament
Venue: Colleagues Rugby Club, Woollahra Playing Fields
Manion Avenue, Rose Bay
Time 10am-5pm
Specific arrival and game times to be advised
Purchas Cup Tournament Dinner
Venue: 50 O’Sullivan Road, Rose Bay
Buffet dinner provided and presentations of tournament awards.
Time: 6pm drinks for a 6.30pm start.
After party and rugger bugger
Venue: The Shift Club, 85 Oxford Street, Surry Hills
Time 9.30pm
SUNDAY, SEPTEMBER 11
Farewell Drinks
Venue: The Beresford Hotel, 354 Bourke Street, Surry Hills,
Time: 2pm.
