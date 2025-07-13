Steven OIiver and Narelda Jacobs Launch New TV Show

Australian comedy icon Steven Oliver and TV personality Narelda Jacobs have joined forces for a new television show on SBS and NITV.

The iconic duo have launched the 8 part series Big Backyard Quiz over the weekend, just in time for NAIDOC week.

Steven Oliver and Neralda Jacobs in Big Backyard Quiz

Steven Oliver became a household name when he launched onto our screens in Black Comedy back in 2014.

The hilarious “What’s this then slut” became an iconic catch phrase Steven was known for, however he’s back on our screens again to prove he’s just as funny as ever.

Together with Narelda Jacobs the pair will host the 8 part series Big Backyard Quiz every week.

“A series of games and quiz rounds explore the people and history of Australia, exactly the way people weren’t taught in school” reads the official description of the show.

However taking to social media Steven described it in his own way, in true Steven style.

“It features an amazing guest cast with a few Aussie legends who captain and man our teams as we ask them all sorts of questions about First Nations and Australian history as well as play an array of fun games including one where I may or may not call Rove McManus a slut” he wrote.

Naturally the show is set in an artificial Aussie backyard and will also feature a live audience with guests that include Aussie comedian Tom Ballard, Kath & Kim star Peter Rowsthorn and Aussie icon Ernie Dingo.

The first episode debuted on Saturday night and featured two teams of special guests including Shari Sebbens, Drag Race judge Rhys Nicholson and comedian Nina Oyama playing opposite actor Meyne Wyatt and comedians Emma Holland, and Matt Okine.

Big Backyard Quiz airs weekly on SBS and NITV at 7:30pm and can also be viewed on SBS Demand, you can catch a glimpse of the show in the clip below.