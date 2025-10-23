Survivor Winner Parvati Shallow Says Trump Would ‘Probably Die’ On The Show

Two time Survivor winner and queer icon Parvati Shallow has laughed off US president Donald Trump ever appearing on the hit show.

When asked about Trump as a contestant the five time player said Trump would “probably die” if he attempted to compete.

However she did have some positive about other politic figures who could fare well on the show.

Parvati Shallow roasts Donald Trump ‘His face would melt off’

When it comes to the hit reality series Survivor, Parvati Shallow is somewhat of an expert on what it takes to compete on the show.

Her almost twenty year career on the program, which most recently saw her win for the second time in Australian Survivor: Australia Vs The World, has given her plenty of perspective.

When she was asked recently on the Lovett or Leave It podcast about certain politicians and their chances of making it on the show, she laughed at chances of president Donald Trump ever surviving.

“Oh, God. I think he would probably die” she laughed in response.

Host Jon Lovett agreed “Without the makeup, yeah, he’s not one for roughing it,” he said.

“His face would melt off. His skin, is it even real skin? It’s like latex. It would just melt” she told Lovett

However it was some popular female politicians who she thought would fare much better on the hit show.

“Nancy Pelosi, I think she would probably do well. We like a strong, authoritarian lady. Bring the dom energy,” she said.

But it was Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez who she was the biggest fan of, picking her as a winner of the show.

“Well, I’m obsessed with her. She would crush. I think she would do great. She’s a threat, but sometimes threats can continue to be threats, and still make it all the way to the end and win.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Crooked Media (@crookedmedia)

It’s no surprise Shallow was backing strong females for the show, she has made a name for herself as one of the most dominant women to play the game.

Whilst she failed on her first outing in Survivor: Cook Islands she returned two years later as a “favourite” in season sixteen, filmed in Micronesia, where she famously weaved her charm amongst male and female players alike, forming the infamous “Black Widow brigade” as her and the fellow female players picked off the males one by one.

Ultimately her dominant and ruthless game play paid off and she walked away with the million dollar prize.

Shallow later returned for the twentieth season, Heroes Vs Villains where she again dominated the game and went all the way to the end, eventually falling just short of winning a second time.

Joining 19 other winners of the game she returned for the 40th season, Winners at War where she placed 15th, during the time on this season she discussed her change of life as a married woman and mother, after marrying and settling down with Season nineteen contestant John Fincher and spoke at length about how this changed her game play.

However not long after Parvati came out as queer in 2024 in a touching social media post announcing she was dating comedian Mae Martin.