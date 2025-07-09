Tasmanian LGBTIQA+ Leaders Demand Urgent Action on Mental Health and Law Reform

Two of Tasmania’s most prominent LGBTIQA+ organisations are urging the state’s political leaders to take swift, meaningful action to address serious mental health inequalities and outdated laws that continue to harm the community.

Despite commitments from the three major parties to on key reforms they say more is needed to be done for the LGBTQIA+ community in Tasmania.

Working It Out and Equality Tasmania, both longstanding advocates for LGBTIQA+ rights, have welcomed recent commitments from Tasmania’s three major parties, Labor, Liberal and the Greens, as well as several independents, to implement key reforms in the state.

These include stronger hate crime legislation, a ban on conversion practices, and financial redress for victims of historical laws that criminalised homosexuality and cross-dressing.

The parties have also pledged support for a whole of government LGBTIQA+ action plan and improved training for healthcare workers in LGBTIQA+ issues.

However, both organisations stress that critical gaps remain, particularly in the area of mental health services.

These local organisations are now calling for urgent action on mental health care to better serve the community.

“Tasmania needs a dedicated LGBTIQA+ mental health service,” said Working It Out CEO Olivia Hogarth.

“National research shows levels of mental health risk among young LGBTIQA+ Tasmanians, due to stigma and discrimination, is the worst in the nation.”

“Local and national research also indicates demand for a dedicated, community-led service which addresses the barriers often experienced by LGBTIQA+ people when accessing mainstream services.”

Hogarth notes that the current Liberal government is not providing LGBTIQA+ mental health services, something that the opposition and the greens support.

“The Liberal Government has funded mental health peer navigators but both Labor and the Greens have agreed to a dedicated LGBTIQA+ mental health service.”

The push for urgent action comes as Tasmania prepares for its upcoming state election with the current government currently in caretaker mode ahead of the July 19 election.

Equality Tasmania’s Acting President Dr Ash Russell emphasised that while bipartisan support is promising, time is of the essence.

“It’s great that all three parties agree on key law reforms, but these reforms are long overdue and we need a strong commitment to delivering them as quickly as possible after the election.”

“The longer a conversion ban takes the more interstate perpetrators will find a haven for their damaging practices in our state.”

“The longer it takes to enact financial redress the more elderly gay and trans people will die before they can receive that redress.”

The call to action is a reminder of Tasmania’s complex relationship with LGBTIQA+ rights.

The state was once infamous for having some of the harshest anti-gay laws in the country, only decriminalising homosexuality in 1997.

Since then, Tasmania has made significant strides, but as advocates point out, the legacy of discrimination lingers, especially for older community members who lived under those laws.

As with many areas in the country and around the world the Tasmanian LGBTQIA+ has come under attack in recent times.

Last month pride flags were vandalised at the commencement of Pride Month celebrations and earlier this year a memorial for transwoman Marjorie Hardwood was vandalised for the second time.

Equality Tasmania will host a state election forum tonight at 7pm to further engage the community and political leaders.

Speakers will include independent candidates as well as candidates from Labor, Liberal and The Greens parties.

Registration is open at this link, and party responses to their LGBTIQA+ election survey can be viewed at equalitytasmania.org.au.