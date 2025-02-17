The 2025 Australian LGBTQ+ Inclusion Awards Are Coming Soon

The date is fast approaching for the 2025 Australian LGBTQ+ Inclusion Awards, set to take place in Sydney next later this year.

Scheduled for Friday, 30th May 2025, the awards will take place at the elegant ICC Grand Ballroom in Sydney from 11 am to 3:30 pm.

This important event celebrates and recognises organisations that exemplify excellence in LGBTQIA+ inclusion, as determined by the Australian Workplace Equality Index (AWEI).

This year, the event promises a vibrant atmosphere with performances by renowned Australian Music star Mitch Tambo, a proud Gamilaraay man.

Tambo is celebrated for his unique ability to merge traditional Aboriginal sounds and language with contemporary music, creating an engaging and culturally rich experience. Mitch Tambo first rose to prominence on Australia’s Got Talent and has gone on to have a celebrated career in Australia.

Joining him on stage will be the captivating Voice of Lele, ensuring an unforgettable day of entertainment for attendees.

The awards ceremony will be hosted by the dynamic duo of Ricardo Gonçalves and Madeleine Wedesweiler from SBS.

Their expertise will set the tone for a day dedicated to honouring the outstanding contributions made by organisations towards fostering an inclusive environment for LGBTQ+ individuals.

The Australian LGBTQ+ Inclusion Awards have become a hallmark event on the LGBTQIA+ calendar, attracting a diverse audience that includes CEOs, dignitaries, senior executives, HR professionals, and members of LGBTQIA+ employee networks.

This gathering not only celebrates achievements but also serves as an opportunity for networking and sharing best practices in promoting inclusion within the workplace.

Winners of the 2024 awards included DLA Piper, The Star Entertainment Group, McCullough Robertson Lawyers, Macquarie Group and The University of Queensland.

Tickets for the event will go on sale on Wednesday, March 12 at 2 pm AEDT.

Given the popularity of the awards, it is advisable for interested attendees to secure their tickets promptly, as they are expected to sell out quickly.

Join in the celebration of progress, inclusion, and community at the 2025 Australian LGBTQ+ Inclusion Awards—an event that promises to inspire and uplift the community.

The Australian LGBTQ+ Inclusion Awards are part of ACON’s Pride Inclusion Programs.