The 2025 Finalists for Melbourne Drag Awards The MEDEAs Have Been Announced

Chloe Sargeant
April 9, 2025
The 2025 Finalists for Melbourne Drag Awards The MEDEAs Have Been Announced
The 2025 finalists for the Melbourne Excellence In Drag And Entertainment Awards – known as the MEDEAs – have been announced!

The MEDEAs 2025 finalists

Here are all the finalists in all the MEDEAs categories – congratulations to all  🎉

Melbourne’s favourite drag related business

  • Dragged to
  • Offworld Aesthetic
  • Le Wigs -by Mimi Le Minge
  • Styled by Esther
  • Perfectly Queer

Melbourne’s favourite Burlesque Related business

  • Maison Burlesque
  • Bottoms up 
  • Eros Embellishments
  • Vilena Silks
  • Now Serving Snacks

Melbourne’s Favourite Dancer

  • Egson Ham
  • Keely Wins
  • Harry Coombes
  • Liam Sheppard
  • Nathan Smith
  • Brent Leslie Fox

Melbourne’s Favourite Drag King

  • Roxy Rawhide
  • Teddy Clitter
  • Freddie Merkin
  • Bruno Salsicce
  • Randy Roy
  • Chorizo Problem
  • The Cockladoodledude

Melbourne’s favourite Drag Queen

  • Max Dragqueen
  • Tilly Capulet
  • Little X
  • Art Simone
  • Sam Thompson
  • Lazy Susan
  • Bathsheba
  • Gabriella Labucci

Melbourne’s Favourite Burlesque Performer

  • Kitty Obsidian
  • Juniper Fox
  • Florence Fable
  • Bettie Bombshell
  • Evana De Lune

Melbourne’s favourite Burlesque Event

  • Smut
  • Whoop dee Doo Revue
  • Mx Burlesque Victoria
  • The Late night Show at the 86 
  • Yummy

Melbourne’s Favourite Queer Venue

  • UBQ/UBQ Upstairs
  • Pride Of Our Footscray
  • Sircuit/Mollies
  • Poof Doof
  • The 86
  • The Peel

Melbourne’s Favourite Burlesque Venue

  • The 86
  • Hail Lilith
  • Le Bar Supper Club
  • The Butterfly Club
  • 24 moons

Rising Drag Star

  • Dillonce
  • Roxy Rawhide
  • Miss Bobbee Pin
  • Sindel Storm
  • Orion Stone
  • Melissa Intent

Rising Burlesque Star

  • Florence Fable
  • Johnny Gash
  • Mae b Wilde
  • The Cockladoodledude
  • Cora Noire

Best King Event

  • Genesis
  • Teddy’s World
  • Dootfest
  • Kong’s Kings
  • Mushroom’s Dungeon Crawl

Best Variety Event

  • New Gigs on the Block
  • Granny Bingo
  • Gabriella Labucci’s Drag Bingo
  • Mushroom’s Dungeon Crawl
  • Baby Drag
  • Debutante

Best Boutique Event

  • Bar Kylie
  • Popchops
  • Club Broadway
  • Eve Sapphic party
  • Beers 4 Queers

Best Festival

  • Gaytimes
  • Yasss Queens Park
  • VIC Pride street Party
  • Chillout
  • Australian Burlesque Festival

Best Drag Production Show

  • Hey Henny – Winx Show
  • Poof Doof – Wet
  • The Cher show @ The 86
  • The elements Show – Poof Doof
  • Werkin 5-9 
  • Fountain Lakes in Lockdown 

Outstanding Achievement in the media

  • Ashley Madison – Content Creator
  • Art Simone – Author/Podcast/Television
  • Dean Arcuri – Journalism (radio and print)
  • Mum, Lazy Suan, Fembot XYZ and Art Simone: Kick Ons – Youtube
  • Isis Avis Loren – Judge RPDR S4
  • Jimi the Kween – Music

Community Spirit Award

  • Strewth 
  • Lesbirun
  • Themme Fatale
  • Michelle Sheppard
  • Positive Attitude Inc.
  • Kitty Obsidian

Technical Contribution of the Year

  • NoStressifNot (Leisa Jade Taylor)
  • 3 fates Media
  • Daniel Sutton
  • Emily Rose
  • Mitchell Sheldrick

Costume Designer of the year

  • Sequin Polarbears
  • Tamara Keane
  • Coolit Creations
  • James Penrose
  • Polly Filla productions
  • Isis Avis Loren

Choreographer of the year

  • Sabrina Babyslut
  • Daytona
  • Keely Wins
  • Nathan Smith
  • Little X
  • Egson Ham

DJ of the year

  • Rosie Rai
  • Fragile Future
  • Jesse Boyd
  • Jimi the Kween
  • Jawbreakers
  • DJ Argonaut
  • PopChops

Mx Congeniality

  • Linh Uendo
  • Amena Jay
  • Holi Dae Knight
  • Xena Ghost
  • Kali Fornicate
  • D Flowers

Bitch of the Year

  • Tash York
  • Holi Dae Knight
  • Xena Ghost
  • Amena Jay
  • Sam Thompson
  • Lexi Gaga
  • Jacqui Meoff
  • Bathsheba
  • Art Simone

Burlesque Performer of the year

  • Kitty Obsidian
  • Winter Greene
  • Juniper Fox
  • Cora Noire
  • Bettie Bombshell

Drag Queen Of the Year

  • Lazy Susan
  • Max Drag Queen
  • Little X
  • Tilly Capulet
  • Gabriella Labucci
  • Bathsheba

Drag King of the Year

  • Teddy Clitter
  • Roxy Rawhide
  • Freddie Merkin
  • Randy Roy
  • Johnny Gash

‘We’ve truly got some of Melbourne’s finest’

Last month nominations for the 2025 awards ceremony opened with people submitting nominations in a range of categories as they prepare to celebrate with the community.

Now with nominations closed the first round of tickets have now gone on sale for the event that will take place on Monday June 16.

Speaking to the Star Observer founder and president of the awards Leasa Mann  expressed her excitement at the return of the awards.

“We’re very excited to be back for our second year running The Melbourne Excellence in Drag and Entertainment Awards (The MEDEAs) after last years rousing success it was clear this was exactly what our incredibly talented community needs” she said.

“We’re committed to celebrating the diversity and excellence that the Melbourne queer community offers, and thus is represented in our categories and judging panels. It’s important to me that our judges reflect the current community here in Melbourne and that’s why we have performers on there who are in and amongst it all so that most, if not all, people feel represented. We’ve truly got some of Melbourne’s finest as part of the judges.”

To purchase your tickets head to the Medeas website.

 

