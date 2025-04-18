The 2025 Pride In Sport Award Winners Have Been Announced

On Wednesday night the LGBTQIA+ community came together to celebrate the efforts of the community in making Australian sports more inclusive at the Pride In Sport Awards.

The awards ceremony saw 32 nominees recognised across 9 categories from all over the country at the glamorous ceremony in Melbourne.

Pride In Sport Awards 2025

Founded in 2018 the Pride In Sport Awards are a unique new awards ceremony “dedicated to celebrating and recognising outstanding efforts to make Australian sport more inclusive of LGBTQ+ people.”

The awards see both individuals and organisations recognised for their efforts every year as the celebrate and support the LGBTQIA+ community.

“The Pride in Sport Awards have become a cornerstone of the sporting calendar—not just because they celebrate progress in LGBTQ+ inclusion, but because they reflect a broader commitment to community and belonging” said Andrew Purchas, co-founder of the awards.

“What we’re seeing across codes and clubs—from elite organisations to grassroots programs—is a strong shift toward making sure more Australians can access the physical, mental and social benefits of sport, no matter their background” he said.

“When someone can join a local team, walk into a stadium, or get involved in a sporting community without fear of judgement or exclusion, that’s powerful. That’s when sport is truly doing its job—not just entertaining us, but connecting us. And these awards are about recognising the people and organisations who are doing that work.”

The ceremony on Wednesday night saw 11 winners walk away with awards celebrating their efforts.

Winners included organisations like Kingston Rollers, Queensland Netball and the AFL Queensland Pride Round, while individuals included Georgia Verry, AJ Lamarque, Paul Heptonstall and more.

Among the nominees on the evening was the Star Observer’s very own Josh Kerwick.

Josh was nominated for the Positive Media Award on the night for his piece about LGBTQ athletes at the Paris Olympics Team LGBTQ Comes 7th On Medal Tally.

“This award aims to recognise an individual’s contributions towards LGBTQ+ sporting related media that promotes the inclusion of LGBTQ+ people within sporting organisations at any level, or across sport more broadly, in a positive frame” reads the award description.

Despite not winning the award on the evening Josh was praised for his positive media work by the judges.

“Josh Kerwick’s Olympics feature in Star Observer offered uplifting and affirming storytelling for LGBTQ+ readers, spotlighting rainbow athletes in the global spotlight. His coverage emphasised visibility and pride – especially powerful in a media landscape where LGBTQ+ athletes are often overlooked. The piece reinforced that queer athletes belong in elite sport and encouraged others to participate at all levels, from grassroots to global. It’s the kind of journalism our communities deserve – and rarely get in the mainstream.”

See below for the full list of award winners from the night.

Sporting Organisation of the Year:

Netball Queensland

Community Sporting Organisation of the Year:

Kingston City Rollers

Most Improved Sporting Organisations:

Australian Football League (AFL) – Standard PSI

Perth Pythons Hockey Club – Community

LGBTQ+ Ally of the Year:

Paul Heptonstall, National Rugby League

Executive Leadership Award:

Kate Davies, Netball Queensland & QLD Firebirds

LGBTQ+ Inclusive Coach of the Year:

Georgia Verry, Conscious Combat Club

LGBTQ+ Role Model Award:

Rowen D’Souza, Gay & Lesbian Tennis Alliance

Isaac Humphries, Adelaide 36ers & National Basketball League

LGBTQ+ Positive Media Award:

AJ Lamarque – ‘Pride Basketball Australia Ambassadorship’, Basketball NSW & Spectres Australia

LGBTQ+ Inclusion Initiative Award: