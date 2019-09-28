—

The Bookshop Darlinghurst—Australia’s premier LGBT bookstore and one of the world’s longest-running queer bookshops—will hold a special event for Asian gay men and their allies today (Sunday, 29 September).

The ‘Stimulating Sundays’ event will be held from 4.30pm to 6pm this evening at The Bookshop, located at 207 Oxford St in Sydney’s Darlinghurst.

Afterwards, the conversation will continue at the nearby Beresford Hotel (354 Bourke St, Darlinghurst) in time for the hotel’s popular Sundays Happy Hour from 6pm.

Today’s event will has have an Asian flavour, with a focus on the store’s comprehensive range of books and DVDs.

“It will be a fun, interactive event to introduce Asian gay men and their allies to The Bookshop’s unsurpassed range of gay interest books and films on DVD,” say organisers.

“Hendri Yulius (ex ACON staff member) and Bookshop staff will share their love of books and films, and recommend some of their personal favourites and highlight other notable books.

“Everyone is encouraged to join in and share their favourites, and there will be prizes for the best contributions from attendees.”

The Bookshop will also be offering a special 20 per cent discount off books and 10 per cent discount off DVDs for everyone who attends the event. Entry is free.

“The intention is that this will be the first in an ongoing series of events that will foster the creativity of Asian gay men. Please come along to shape the direction of this new initiative.”

Todays’s event is just one example of The Bookshop’s busy program of events to combat tough times facing the store and the retail sector in general, and ensure the continued viability of the much-loved community resource.

Next week, The Bookshop will host a meet-and-greet with relationship counsellor and sex therapist Matty Silver.

Silver will be in store signing copies of her book, Sex Down Under from 5.30pm to 6.30pm on Tuesday, 3 October.

On Thursday, 7 November, The Bookshop will be hosting a in store drinks event at 6pm to launch Palely Loitering, a memoir by much-loved Albury Hotel piano player Hugh O’Keefe.

It will be followed at 7pm by a literary dinner at the nearby Thai Nesia Restaurant (243 Oxford St, Darlinghurst) where Justice Michael Kirby will be on hand to launch the book.

On Thursday, 14 November, The Bookshop will host another in-store event, with a launch for Luke Williams’ book, Down and Out in Paradise.

The events follow The Bookshop’s recent slew of book launches, signings and literary dinners involving a range of authors including Dennis Altman, Shelley Argent, Neal Drinnan, Maggie Kirkpatrick and Samuel Leighton-Dore.

For more information on upcoming events, visit www.thebookshop.com.au, where The Bookshop also maintains an online store, which ships books and DVDs around Australia and internationally.