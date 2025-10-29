The Equality Project Issues Apology Over Podcast Comments

Jason Tuazon-McCheyne, CEO of The Equality Project has released an official statement over comments made on the organisation’s podcast.

The apology follows mass criticism of the organisation with many other companies and individuals withdrawing their support publicly.

Tuazon-McCheyne said that he is “deeply sorry” for the situation.

The Equality Project apologises

Last week, The Equality Project made headlines for a series of comments that appeared on their podcast.

The “Brave Conversations” podcast drew attention after the host and guest made comments that were viewed as anti trans and highly problematic.

This raised the ire of many organisations, including Drummond Street Services who publicly removed their support for the organisation.

Since then, the podcast has been removed from their website ahead of their upcoming Better Together conference, with many others speaking up and saying they would not be attending the conference.

Today’s apology addresses many of the concerns raised with The Equality Project, confirming that the podcast had been removed and encouraging people to still attend their conference.

“I apologise for the hurt caused by an episode of our Brave Conversations podcast published earlier this year” he said.

“Rather than a journalistic piece, we intended to surface each individual’s beliefs and values. As a result, we put sources into the public that the TGD community have been campaigning against as misinformation, and I acknowledge that this caused a lot of hurt. I am deeply sorry for this.”

“We have taken the podcast down in consideration of these concerns being raised and to mitigate any harm it might cause in future” he confirmed.

The statement went on to acknowledge the importance of the transgender community and how they were effected by the situation.

“Transgender people are our community. They deserve appropriate and respectful access to healthcare and all the other parts of our society that full citizens should have access to. We will continue to create space for the voices of transgender people in our work as we have always done. Now more than ever, these voices are important.”

“I am very grateful to members of the transgender community who have reached out to talk, and to those who have shared resources with us.”

While Tuazon-McCheyne mentions people have reached out with resources, there is no mention, as yet, of plans to attempt to rectify the situation.

In her statement calling out The Equality Project, Drummond Street Services CEO Karen Field, called for the organisation to “remove the podcast and enter a restorative, accountable and educative process with the trans community.”

While the podcast has been removed, The Equality Project statement does not outline any of the next steps for the organisation, but does encourage people to continue to attend the event this weekend.

“Australia’s national grassroots LGBTIQA+ community conference, Better Together, is on this Friday.”

“Many sessions are being run by transgender or gender diverse people, or for the GD community. Speakers and participants come from all over the country, many out of their own pocket, and for some it is the one time of the year they get to immerse in the Rainbow Community. For many people it is their first time speaking at a conference.”

“This conference isn’t about The Equality Project. Better Together is by the community, for the community. I would deeply regret if this mistake also hurt the opportunity for this amazing bunch of diverse speakers, many of who don’t get a voice outside of this space, to have their say and to connect with community.”

“I am grateful to everyone who has stayed in dialogue with us about this, and we remain committed to listening, learning and doing better.”

The Better Together conference is scheduled to take place from October 31 – Nov 1 in Adelaide.