The First Drag Race Down Under Vs The World Cast Rumours Have Dropped

As the world waits for the official announcement, rumours of the Drag Race Down Under Vs The World cast are already stirring online.

The first list of potential returning queens is already doing the rounds and it has some interesting names.

These are of course only wild speculation at this stage, but it’s always worth a look.

Who will be on the first Drag Race Down Under Vs The World?

Cast speculation is a favourite past time for Drag Race fans and of course Drag Race Down Under Vs The World is no exception.

Ever since the first announcement of the newest iteration of the series was released in August speculation of who would be competing started immediately.

With season four winner Lazy Susan joining Michelle Visage and Rhys Nicholson on the judging panel there was plenty of interest.

Now with news that filming could be heading overseas for the upcoming season it seems we are one step closer to casting.

Over on reddit the latest casting rumours point to a very mixed bag of contestants from Down Under and around the world, so who are they?

Whether she appears or not it seems the internet is obsessed with seeing Art Simone return, the season one finalist has been rumoured to appear on several Vs The World seasons and this season is again being billed as a likely contestant. Clearly a fan favourite it would seem a missed opportunity if this drag superstar were not to appear on the series.

Another former finalist being tipped for team Down Under is season three finalist Flor. After a pretty solid run on her season, having only landed in the bottom once, Flor was a standout for the third run of franchise. She currently resides in the UK which could make the logistics of getting her to the new filming location much easier.

More recent names being floated as a possibility include season four finalist Vybe and fifth place contestant Nikita Iman, any contestant from this stellar season would be a welcome addition, although both these queens are listed as more “possible” than “likely” their recent bookings are apparently an indicator.

Season one queen Coco Jumbo and Season three queen Ashley Madison have also been tapped as queens to keep an eye on due to their recent social media activity, or lack there of apparently.

Rumoured to be joining these formidable queens are a varied list of queens from around the world.

From the US All Stars 8 queen LaLa Ri is being tipped to join the girls, despite her stating she was stepping away from drag last year. Another former All Stars queen in the list is All Stars 10 queen Nicole Paige Brooks. Both these US queens are being labelled as “likely” to be appearing. They are the only US names in circulation on this list.

Other global contestants rumoured to appear include:

M1ss Jade So: Drag Race Philippines Season Two

Michael Marouli: Drag Race UK Season Five

Diamante Merybrown: Drag Race España Season 2

Estrella Xtravaganza: Drag Race España Season 2

Drag Chuchi:Drag Race España Season 2

While these are definitely an interesting and formidable list of contestants we’ll take this list with a grain of salt.

Filming for the upcoming season has yet to commence and no official announcements of any queens competing on the season have been made.

So while we’d love to know who is set to appear, all casting at this point is pure speculation.