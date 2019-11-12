—

Today, the High Court granted jailed Cardinal George Pell’s legal team’s request to appeal his conviction on child sexual abuse offences.

The appeal application, lodged in September, claimed that “There did not remain a reasonable doubt as to the existence of any opportunity for the offending to have occurred.”

Pell’s lawyers will now be able to lodge a formal appeal.

Pell was found guilty in February by a jury of the rape of a 13-year-old choirboy and the sexual assault of another in 1996.

The complainant spoke to police in 2015, while the other victim had died. The Victorina Court of Appeal upheld this jury verdict in August 2019 by a ruling of 2-1.

The case against Pell relied on the testimony of the former choirboy; and the cornerstone of Pell’s legal teams appeal is the question of whether the evidence of a complainant can eliminate all reasonable doubt raised by other witnesses.

This is the 78-year old’s last opportunity to have the conviction overturned.

Currently serving a six-year jail sentence, Pell has been granted special leave to challenge the conviction and his legal team informed him of the High Courts decision.

Under the current terms of this sentence, Pell must serve a minimum of three years and eight months in jail, of which he has already served 8 months.

A date for the appeal hearing has yet to be set and will likely be in early 2020.