Michael James
January 14, 2025
The Last Word Poetry Showcase
Image: Image: Facebook

Join the team from Blue Bottle and The Braddyton for a special poetry showcase in Brisbane this January with The Last Word.

This curated poetry gig will feature four fantastic Blue Bottle authors including Maddy Dale, Shetlana Sterlin, Shastra Deo and Rae White.

Rae White is an award winning non-binary writer and poet based in Brisbane who has received extensive recognition for their work, including winning the Thomas Shapcott Poetry Prize for their work, Milk Teeth.

Come along and enjoy this lovely afternoon and esteemed panel of talented local artists in Brisbane.

When: January 18, 10:30am

Where: Can You Keep A Secret, Woollongabba

Tickets: Available Online

