The Lavender Corner: A New LGBTQ+ Support Space On The Gold Coast

The Gold Coast has a new LGBTQIA+ safe space with The Lavender Corner recently opening in Southport.

Providing support groups and a safe space for the community, this new space is a welcome and much needed addition to the community following the closure of other LGBTQIA+ support services on the Gold Coast last year.

The Lavender Corner: A safe space on the Gold Coast

The Lavender Corner is a fresh new space, located in Southport on the Gold Coast, that is seeing LGBTQIA+ youth and community come together.

Founded by Calleigh Bristow the space holds regular group meetings and youth nights and provides free meals and food for those in need in a spacious and accessible space.

“Given a wonderful opportunity and the freedom to develop our space with the community we are currently providing Lavender Youth Corner every Wednesday from 5pm-7pm” Calleigh told The Star Observer.

“The Lavender Corner is completely volunteer run and is dependant on donations to continue doing the amazing work we do.”

Hosted at the Southport Uniting Church in Southport they also provide weekend events as well as support services in the venue.

“Lavender Youth Corner provides not only a supported space for young queers (12-21) to meet socially but also activities and peer support. The Lavender Corner is also running Saturday night events from 6:30pm-8:30pm (on a rotating events roster)” she said.

“The first Saturday of the month is dedicated to creating a social space for queers 22+ to come and meet, socialise and generally have a fun night in an alcohol free venue. Activity for the second Saturday is currently in the final stages of organising and will be announced as soon as arrangements have been finalised.”

The organising committee meet monthly to plan ahead for the organisation and invite community members to attend these meetings to raise issues and contribute to the organisation.

The final Saturday of the month sees The Lavender Corner host their monthly community dinner, a free event for the community to connect and share a meal together, with the venue also hosting a low cost cafe on site for all other events.

“Opening our doors to both the queer community as well as their family, supports and chosen family (allies need to attend with a community member) we provide a free meal and the chance to come together and socialise while having some fun” Calleigh said.

“Free bread is also available for you to take home at any event, just ask one of our lovely volunteers. We have a low cost cafe on site that is open during all of our events (any proceeds go back into the program) and limited free onsite parking.”

Community members are encouraged to reach out with questions or contributions and are welcome to book a time for a tour of the space if they wish and meet the team behind the organisation.

Calleigh and the team can be contacted via email at gcrainbowadvocacy@gmail.com or can be contacted via their Facebook page or their Instagram.