The Stunning New Gold Coast Pride Collective Announce Their Board of Directors & Launch

After months of uncertainty following the collapse of Gold Coast Rainbow Communities, new not-for-profit Gold Coast Pride Collective Inc. has stepped up to ensure Pride lives on in the region.

The newly formed group has officially announced its inaugural board of directors this week as well as the date of its official launch, signalling a fresh start for LGBTQIA+SB celebrations and community support on the Glitter Strip.

Michael James, a local advocate (and the Queensland journalist for Star Observer! 🎉), has been elected President of the Collective, with Dylan Rackley as Vice-President and Martin Kincade as Secretary. The Treasurer role remains open, with a formal appointment expected in coming weeks. Rounding out the general board positions are Steven Fahd, Dustin Lowrey, Rebecca Bateman, Lessa Katherine and Annie Fay.

In a press release, James said the new group is committed to building a community-led future for Pride on the Gold Coast.

“Our community deserves consistent, compassionate support and meaningful opportunities to connect, grow, and thrive,” he said. “We’re here to listen, to act, and to empower, support and unify our community.”

Picking up the Pride torch

The formation of the Gold Coast Pride Collective Inc. follows the sudden dissolution of the previous organising body earlier this year, which led to the cancellation of the city’s planned Fair Day and left many locals disappointed and concerned about the future of Pride in the region.

In response, the group of local queer business owners and community members came together in June with the goal of rebuilding trust, transparency, and long-term support for LGBTQIA+SB people on the Coast. The newly registered not-for-profit says it will prioritise mental health, harm minimisation, social inclusion, education, and strong partnerships with other queer-led groups.

Save the date: Official launch of Gold Coast Pride Collective Inc.

The Collective will host its official launch on Saturday 13 September, with more details on time and location to be announced in the coming weeks. The event is expected to include performances, speakers, and community engagement opportunities, with all members of the LGBTQIA+SB community and allies encouraged to attend.

As the organisation gets to work, James is calling on the local community to get involved, and help shape the next era of Pride on the Gold Coast.

James told Star Observer he’s honoured to be named the President of the new collective, and is extremely excited about what’s to come.

“I’m so excited to be part of this incredible team here on the Gold Coast,” Michael James told Star Observer.

“In such a short amount of time they have already shown what incredible commitment they have to this community, and how passionate they are about creating a supportive, safe and inclusive network that is focussed on improving the mental health and wellbeing for this community through a variety of fantastic initiatives.

“Plans are already underway for upcoming events and we can’t wait to see everyone at our launch this September!”

Vice President Dylan Rackley said: “As a third generation Goldcoaster and proud trans woman, I have seen and been part of the change and growth on the Gold Coast. And now I believe that togetherness is needed more than ever, and this is what we are striving for with the Gold Coast Pride Collective.”

A new Facebook page for the Gold Coast Pride Collective will serve as the hub for news, updates and event information.