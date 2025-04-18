The Victorian Pride Awards Have Announced The 2025 Finalists

Michael James
April 18, 2025
The Victorian Pride Awards Have Announced The 2025 Finalists
Image: Image: Nicholas Verso/Chloe Sargeant/Miranda Hill - Composite (IMDB/Supplied/Jolt Arts)

The Victorian Pride Awards have announced the finalists for their upcoming awards ceremony taking place next month.

Now in their 11th year the awards recognise the outstanding achievements and excellence with the LGBTQIA+ in Victoria.

Victorian Pride Awards finalists revealed

Originally created as the GLOBE Community Awards, they are now know as the Victorian Pride Awards, which shine a spotlight on the outstanding achievements of individuals and organisations within our community every year.

This year there are 44 nominees for the awards across nine categories that include business, health, advocacy, inclusion, sport, media, the arts and more.

Andrew Shepherd, President of GLOBE Victoria praised the quality of the nominees this year.

“We’re incredibly proud to announce this year’s finalists, who have demonstrated exceptional dedication to supporting and empowering Victoria’s LGBTQIA+ communities” he said.

“The quality and diversity of nominations this year has been remarkable, making the selection process particularly challenging for our judges. We look forward to celebrating these outstanding contributions at our gala awards ceremony in May.”

Included in the list of nominees for 2025 is the Star Observer’s very own Chloe Sargeant.

Chloe is the current managing editor of the Star Observer and has been working in queer media for many years with more than a decade of media experience under her belt.

Already recognised as Journalist of the Year at the Australian LGBTI Awards in 2017 Chloe has dedicated her time to providing platforms to the voiceless, and creating rich stories that reach into the heart of our community, this includes her advocacy for people living with a disability, the bisexual and trans and non-binary communities.

This year Chloe has been nominated in the category of Outstanding Contribution To Media.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by GLOBE Victoria (@globevictoria)

The complete list of nominees for the 2025 Victorian Pride Awards are below, the awards ceremony will be held at Melbourne Town Hall on Saturday May, more information on the event can be found online.

Excellence in Small Business

Ananda Training and Consultancy
Jessicare
Just Gold
Rainbow Support Services
Trans space

Workplace Inclusion

Drummond Street Services
Pride in Diversity VIC Team
Your Community Health

Improving Health and Wellbeing

Donna Lyon (Left Write Hook)
Eric Chow
RMIT University
The Zone
Trans Space

Preventing Social Isolation

Family Access Network Inc
Goulburn Valley Pride Inc
QHub
Transgender Victoria
Unicorns

Outstanding Contribution to Media

Chloe Sargeant
Dean Arcuri
Medibank
Mitch Nivalis
Roger Ungers

Outstanding Contribution to the Arts

Anna Whitelaw
Bendigo Queer Film Festival
Miranda Hill (Homophonic!)
Nicholas Verso
Queer-ways

Outstanding Contribution to Sport

Freddie Lenclud
Gippsland Ranges Roller Derby
Kade Matthews
Melbourne Chargers Rugby Union Football Team
Melbourne Wranglers Wrestling Club

Outstanding Advocacy

Minus18 Foundation
Switchboard Victoria
Thorne Harbour Health: Refuge to Recovery

Volunteer of the Year

Mohamed Alabri
Paul Byrne-Moroney
Wolfie Sun

Person of the Year

Anastasia Le
Belinda Brain
Budi Sudarto
delsi Moleta
Renee Thompson

