They’re Back! The Drag Race All Stars 10 Cast Has Been Revealed

It’s official, the RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars 10 cast has officially been announced to the world.

The official cast and format information was released today with World Of Wonder revealing the three teams competing in the ultimate smack down for the crown.

So who will be competing and what will the new format look like?

Drag Race All Stars 10: An epic showdown

The promotion for Drag Race All Stars 10 is officially underway, calling it “The Tournament Of All Stars” for their brand new format.

Adding to the new format, the cast will be the biggest yet as 18 queens sashay into the competition where the “winner slays all.”

While we will have to wait until May 9 to see exactly how it all plays out, we can now officially meet all of the queens competing on season 10.

All Stars has really attempted to change up the format every season and All Stars 10 is no exception.

While there are 18 queens competing, some may never set foot in the work room together.

This tournament style format is set to see the 18 queens divided into three teams of six that will all compete separately for the crown, revealed today as the pink, purple and orange “brackets.”

Each of these groups of six will compete across 3 episodes per group.

At the end of the three episodes it has been reported that the three queens with the most “points” will proceed to the final 9 and the last stage of the competition.

The final stage of the competition will take place across two more episodes before reaching the grand finale smack down for the crown, however it is not clear just how many queens will be eliminated in those two episodes.

While cast lists over the past six months have been somewhat fluid we now know who is officially competing and there are some interesting choices.

Most controversially drag icon Ginger Minj is set to return for her fourth run for the crown, a decision that is being both praised and bemoaned by fans. Ginger joins the ranks of JuJubee, Alexis Mateo and others who have competed four times, across different formats.

Other interesting choices include All Stars 9 queen Jorgeous being invited to return for her second straight All Stars season, making it her third shot at the crown.

Outside of these two competitors however there are only two other queens competing for their third time or more for the crown.

Season 9 and All Stars 3 competitor Aja will compete for a third time or more, joining her is Cythinia Lee Fontaine of Seasons 8 & 9, trying for her third shot. All the remaining queens are all returning for their second attempt at winning the $200,000 prize.

Queens range across the seasons from as far back as season two and most recently as season seventeen with Lydia B Collins set for her second shot already.

In a recent interview Collins revealed she had just five days to prepare for All Stars after finishing filming Season 17. She then had to return to the program after filming All stars to film the finale and Lip Sync smack down competition.

The full list of queens competing in All Stars 10 is below.

Bracket One (Orange)

Deja Skye (S14)

Irene the Alien (S15)

Olivia Lux (S13)

Bosco (S14)

Phoenix (S3)

Aja (S9, AS3)

Bracket Two (Pink)

Kerri Colby (S14)

Nicole Paige Brooks (S2)

Lydia B Collins (S17)

Mistress Isabelle Brooks (S15)

Tina Burner (S13)

Jorgeous (S14, AS9)

Bracket Three (Purple)

Acid Betty (S8)

Denali (S13)

Alyssa Hunter (S14)

Ginger Minj (S7, AS2, AS6)

Cynthia Lee Fontaine (S8 & 9)

Daya Betty (S14)

Watch the full meet the queens video and watch their sickening entrance looks below.