The Groundbreaking Series ‘Queer Eye’ Is Officially Set To End

Twenty two years since the first iteration of the hit series began, Queer Eye is officially set to end on Netflix.

The reboot of the series which debuted in 2003 will now finish up on Netflix following the tenth season of the show.

10 seasons. Fab Five. One last go ‘round. The final season of Queer Eye is officially in production! pic.twitter.com/kZ4cSAKOlB — Netflix (@netflix) July 9, 2025

Farewell to Queer Eye

In 2003 Queer Eye For The Straight Guy launched as a groundbreaking hit new show for the LGBTQIA+ community.

The show saw five lifestyle experts visit straight men across America to provide life advice on food, fashion, culture, style, design and grooming as they made over straight men and transformed their lives.

After capturing the attention of the nation and audiences world wide the show quickly made instant celebrities out of its stars Carson Kressley, Ted Allen, Kyan Douglas, Thom Filicia and Jai Rodriguez who were affectionately dubbed “The Fab Five.”

The show even spawned international spin offs in fourteen countries, including the very short lived Australian version of the show.

However despite breaking new ground for LGBTQIA+ visibility in the media the show faced plenty of criticism for what many viewed as mainstream and stereotypical representatives of gay men.

Queer Eye For The Straight Guy went on to pick up an Emmy for Outstanding Reality Program in 2004 and was again nominated in 2005.

In spite of the success of the show it was short lived and was cancelled in 2007 due to declining ratings.

Eleven years later it found new life being rebooted by Netflix and rebranded simply as Queer Eye.

Following the same format as the original, five new hosts were selected to provide advice on food, fashion, culture, style, design and grooming, however the reboot saw a shift in the subjects on the show.

The reboot received plenty of praise as hosts Antoni Porowski, Bobby Berk, Jonathan Van Ness, Karamo Brown and Tan France provided life advice for male, female and trans/non-binary people on the show.

Queer Eye was praised for moving beyond superficial makeovers and delving into deeper social issues, fostering empathy and connection, and promoting positive representation across all aspects of the LGBTQ+ community.

However in recent years the show has faced ongoing rumours of friction behind the scenes on the show.

Following the conclusion of season eight Bobby Berk announced he would be departing the show, he was replaced by Jeremiah Brent for the final two seasons.

With season nine airing in 2024 the tenth season is in production, with Netflix announcing it would be the final season.

“10 seasons. Fab Five. One last go ‘round. The final season of Queer Eye is officially in production!” they posted online.

The stars of the show took to social media to farewell the show and thank their fans.

There is no current air date for season 10.