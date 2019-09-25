—

Time is running out to complete the Trans and Gender Diverse People Survey, conducted in partnership by Positive Life NSW and The Gender Centre.

The anonymous survey, which runs until Sunday 29 September, welcomes advice and insight from genderqueer people living with or without HIV, in the hopes of updating and correcting current information on gender diversity and sexual health.

The survey, open to people aged 16 years and older, aims to gather information about the healthcare and social needs of transgender and gender diverse people, including information from people who identify as sistergirls and brotherboys.

This information will then be used to provide meaningful and accurate support to current and future members of the gender-queer community, as well as improve the overall quality of life for community members.

“The survey aims to address the lack of representative advice and detail from Trans and Gender Diverse people,” the survey reads.

“The study findings will be published, but participants will remain unidentified.

“All questions have been developed and reviewed in collaboration with an expert advisory group made up of Trans and Gender Diverse people living with and without HIV.

“According to the Human Research Ethics Committees – Quality Improvement and Ethics Review: A Practice Guide for NSW, the survey is a quality improvement or quality assurance activity not requiring independent ethics review.”

There’s only four days left until Sunday to ensure that Positive Life NSW and The Gender Centre have enough information to better genderqueer community members’ lives through informing and representing.

Responses from the survey will primarily be used to “inform inclusive engagement practices,” and ensure community members are truly represented in future government policies, submissions and strategies.

However, responses will also be used to inform future research projects and tailor inclusive trans and gender diverse prevention strategies for Blood Borne Viruses (BBVs) and Sexually Transmitted Infections (STIs) along with the development of targeted educational resources.

The need for further information comes as the largest ever study of trans and gender diverse people in Australia, published by the Kirby Institute at the University of New South Wales (UNSW), found that over half of transgender and gender diverse people have experienced sexual violence or coercion, a rate four times higher than the general Australian population.

More than 1500 participants took part in the Kirby Institute Survey, which also found trans and gender diverse people experience high rates of marginalisation when accessing sexual health services.

Researcher for the Kirby Institute and manager of Trans and Gender Health Equity for ACON, Teddy Cook, told Triple J’s Hack that sexual health providers are not doing enough to support the genderqueer community and that more must be done to attain a better understanding of gender-diverse bodies.

“Less than half of our participants said they’d experienced inclusive and respectful care for sexual health,” Cook said.

“Providers of sexual health care need to better understand the broad spectrum of gender diversity, and must not make assumptions about their patients’ genders, bodies, sexual orientations or sexual partners.”

If you’re a trans or gender diverse person and want to help make a difference, you can participate in the survey online at www.surveymonkey.com/r/TGDSURVEY.