Top End Pride Responds To “Unauthorised Transphobic protest” In Darwin

Organisers of Top End Pride have responded to a small anti-trans protest that took place on Friday in Darwin.

A small group of protestors gathered in the early morning in the CBD waving anti-trans signs and yelling through a megaphone.

Witnesses later lodged formal complaints, with Top End Pride and The Northern Territory Anti-Discrimination Commission issuing statements condemning them.

Top End Pride condemns protestors

Statements issued from Top End Pride condemned the protest, calling on the government to reconsider changes to reconsider their proposed changes to the Anti-Discrimination Act.

The Northern Territory Anti-Discrimination Commission also confirmed that the protest which took place was unauthorised, with no permits or licenses being issued for the group and may be a breach of council by-laws.

“Top End Pride Inc. represents and supports our LGBTQIA+ community, and we loudly call out this recent harmful and insulting transphobic behaviour” said chair of Top End Pride, Becky Tidman in a statement released online.

“Every Territorian, including our transgender community, deserves to go about their daily life free from harassment or confrontation” they continued.

“It’s incredibly frustrating and disheartening that in 2025 we’re still seeing repeated acts of transphobia. The NT Government’s proposed changes to the Anti-Discrimination Act seem to be emboldening some people to act out publicly in targeted, insulting, and damaging ways.”

The comments come in response to the newly elected Northern Territory Country Liberal Party (CLP) government who have confirmed their intent to repeal key anti-discrimination protections introduced by Labor in 2022.

News of the repeals caused concern for the potential harm and discrimination that the community could face under the changes with 28 organisations signing a joint letter pressuring the government not to proceed with the changes.

Tidman continued their statement in solidarity with the trans community, thanking those who took action following the protest.

“We are grateful to the community members who have lodged formal complaints. Your actions matter, and you have our full support” they said.

“Top End Pride Inc. stands with our trans and gender-diverse communities and calls on the NT Government to create good legislation that ensures every Territorian is safe, respected, and free to be themselves.”

The Northern Territory Anti-Discrimination Commission also responded to the incident, issuing statement condemning what they labelled an “Unauthorised transphobic protest.”

“The Northern Territory Anti-Discrimination Commission (ADC) strongly condemn an unauthorised protest involving transphobic amplified messaging that occurred in Darwin today” they said in their statement.

“The protest, which took place before 7:00 am in the city, involved the use of loudspeakers to broadcast messages targeting transgender people. The conduct caused significant distress to members of the community.”

“ADC consulted with City of Darwin and was informed that no permit or licence was issued for the gathering. The protest could therefore be tantamount to breach Council by-laws relating to unauthorised use of public space” they revealed.

Anti-Discrimination Commissioner Jeswynn Yogaratnam went on to detail the potential harm that protests like this can have on the community and urged further investigation by authorities.

“Public acts that attempt to offend, insult, humiliate or intimidate another person or a group of people impact community safety. These microaggressions if not addressed can build up to serious harm to the community. This type of conduct not only undermines the safety and dignity of transgender Territorians, it risks breaching the law. It requires further investigation by City of Darwin and NT Police.”