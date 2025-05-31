Trans Actress Hunter Schafer Rumoured For Role In Legend Of Zelda Film

Euphoria star and trans icon Hunter Schafer is rumoured to considered for the upcoming Legend Of Zelda film.

While details of the live action film are tightly under wraps the film has been given a release date.

Naturally fans of the franchise have been campaigning for their ideal cast and Schafer has been highly sought after.

The Legend Of Zelda Film Gets Release Date

The Legend Of Zelda games were first released almost forty years ago and have spawned countless iterations across Nintendo’s evolving gaming platforms.

Players take on the role of Link in each release as he battles evil forces in the kingdom of Hyrule in an effort to rescue Princess Zelda.

After many decades fans are finally being treated to an official live action film release of the iconic story with Nintendo and Sony Pictures working together on the upcoming project.

Series creator and game developer Shigeru Miyamoto is also confirmed to be working on the upcoming film as a producer.

Few details have been released however it is anticipated that Wes Ball, director of The Maze Runner will be on board as director.

Eager fans were treated to the news of the release date this week with Nintendo dropping a teaser for fans announcing the release for March 26, 2027.

The news has sent the rumour mill into over drive with speculation mounting that Hunter Schafer is now in official consideration for the title role of Princess Zelda.

Industry insider Daniel Richtman has taken to social media posting on X (Twitter) claiming that Schafer is officially being considered by the casting team.

Fans have been campaigning for Schafer to take on the role for some time given her striking resemblance to the video game character.

They literally have one job and it’s to get Hunter Schafer to play Zelda. PLEASE https://t.co/WQURQhEv4F pic.twitter.com/9RFtbquyLp — Jay (@redsagexxv) March 28, 2025

When asked if she was interested in playing the role Hunter said it would be “so cool” to play the role, noting that she had been a fan of the game growing up.

“I’ve seen another wave of the fan cast and everything, which is just really sweet,” she remarked.

“I’m honoured that they even think of me for that.”

There has been no official comment from Nintendo or Sony Pictures on the casting rumours.