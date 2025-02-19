Transgender Man Sam Nordquist Tortured and Murdered In US

Five people have been arrested and charged over the death of 24-year-old Sam Nordquist, a transgender man from Minnesota. Police from upstate New York allege that Nordquist had been repeatedly tortured for weeks before he was killed.

Police are still determining if his murder was a hate crime.

Nordquist’s body was found in a field on Thursday 13 February, a little over 20km from a Patty’s Lodge Motel, where he’d been staying at in New York. The motel rents rooms to those on housing assistance.

At a press conference on Friday, Captain Kelly Smith of the New York Police Bureau of Criminal Investigations told the media that in her 20-year career, this case had been “one of the most horrific crimes I have ever investigated.”

“Our investigation has revealed a deeply disturbing pattern of abuse that ultimately resulted in Sam’s tragic death,” Swift said. “Sam was subjected to repeated acts of violence and torture in a manner that ultimately led to his death.”

Nordquist was reported missing by his family several weeks ago, and had last been seen in Canandaigua, New York.

His mother, Linda Nordquist, told local TV station WROC he was the sort of man to “give you the shirt off his back.”

“Very kind, loved his family, loved his nieces and nephew, very outgoing, worked hard.”

“The last time I talked to Sam was January 1, and Sam said, ‘I love you. I’ll call you tomorrow,’ and I have not talked to Sam since,” his mother said. “It’s heartbreaking. I’m devastated. I’ve cried so much.”

After conducting a search of Patty’s Lodge Motel on Thursday, authorities arrested Precious Arzuaga, 38; Kyle Sage, 33; Jennifer Quijano, 30; Patrick Goodwin, 30; and Emily Motyka, 19.

Investigators are still investigating the relationships between the suspects and Nordquist. Authorities have disclosed that Arzuaga stayed in the same room as Nordquist, and that the five arrested identified as LGBTQ+.

The Monroe County Medical Examiner’s Office will conduct an autopsy to determine the exact cause of death.

“Sam’s life mattered”

Vigils took place across the New York state on earlier in the week, with hundreds of attendees.

“I just want his family to know that there were periods of time where Sam was … he was OK,” Danni Scott, a fellow trans man who knew Nordquist, said at the vigil, according to WHEC.

“Before Sam’s death, I was not very open about being a trans man, but seeing Sam’s story makes me want to be more open,” he continued, adding, “Sam’s life mattered. And if there is any type of hate crime, this would be one.”

Sarah Kate Ellis, President and CEO of advocacy organisation GLAAD, released a statement on Wednesday.

“Our hearts are broken over the loss of Sam Nordquist. Sam was more than just a statistic—he was a son, a brother, a friend, and a bright light in the lives of those who knew him. His life was stolen from him after enduring unspeakable cruelty.

“We stand in solidarity with Sam’s family, friends, and community as they demand justice. We refuse to let Sam’s story fade into silence. We demand accountability, we demand justice, and we demand a world where transgender people are safe, respected, and able to live freely.”