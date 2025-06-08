Transgender Student’s Discrimination Case Against Citipointe College Set To Proceed

News Queensland News
Michael James
June 8, 2025
Transgender Student’s Discrimination Case Against Citipointe College Set To Proceed
Image: Image: Swadge2 / Wikipedia

A Brisbane based transgender university student, Emmey Leo, has secured a significant legal victory in her ongoing fight against alleged discrimination at Citipointe Christian College.

The Queensland Civil and Administrative Tribunal (QCAT) has dismissed the school’s attempt to strike out her claim, allowing it to proceed into a full hearing.

Citipointe, a conservative faith-based college in Carindale, had sought dismissal of Leo’s complaint on grounds of procedural delays and missed tribunal deadlines.

The school, alongside then‑principal Brian Mulheran, argued that such delays warranted termination of the case. However, QCAT Senior Member Samantha Traves ruled otherwise, stating that the delays were attributable to Leo’s former legal team at the LGBTI Legal Service, not to Leo herself.

Traves noted the college suffered “little, if any, prejudice” from the delays, while Leo would suffer “serious” consequences if her case were dismissed.

She highlighted that Leo, a young IT student at the Queensland University of Technology, had “no capacity to understand or act on the tribunal’s directions in circumstances where her legal representatives did not forward them to her or inform her about them.”

The discrimination complaint, referred to QCAT in April 2024 by the Queensland Human Rights Commission, alleges both direct and indirect discrimination relating to Leo’s transgender identity, affecting her access to education and services at the college.

This legal battle follows on from the college’s 2022 controversy when they made national headlines. That year, Citipointe released an enrolment contract allowing for exclusion of students based on gender identity or sexuality, branding homosexuality as “sinful and offensive to God”.

The backlash included student and staff departures, a rally in King George Square, and intervention from Queensland education authorities. Citipointe withdrew the contract and Mulheran resigned amid swirling public condemnation.

With QCAT allowing the case to advance, Leo’s next step is a substantive hearing, where evidence will determine whether Citipointe breached her rights under anti‑discrimination laws.

 

 

You May Also Like

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

 

related articles

Alaska Reveals Why She Thinks Drag Race Producers Are Ghosting Her
June 7, 2025 | Michael James

Alaska Reveals Why She Thinks Drag Race Producers Are Ghosting Her
Drag Entertainment Movies & TV News
Queer Author Chuckie Raven Wins Prestigious Literary Prize for Debut Novel
June 7, 2025 | Michael James

Queer Author Chuckie Raven Wins Prestigious Literary Prize for Debut Novel
Books Entertainment News Western Australia
QLD Gay Couple Team Up With Bluey Producers For New Queer Animated Sitcom
June 7, 2025 | Michael James

QLD Gay Couple Team Up With Bluey Producers For New Queer Animated Sitcom
Entertainment Movies & TV News
Holden Sheppard Stuns With Powerful New Novel King Of Dirt
June 7, 2025 | Michael James

Holden Sheppard Stuns With Powerful New Novel King Of Dirt
Books Entertainment News
GREY MATTERS: Embracing Sexual Freedoms
June 6, 2025 | Peter Benn

GREY MATTERS: Embracing Sexual Freedoms
Grey Matters News Opinion
Celebrating Our Roots, Shaping Our Future: Pride & the Power of the Rainbow Economy
June 6, 2025 | Jarrod Lomas

Celebrating Our Roots, Shaping Our Future: Pride & the Power of the Rainbow Economy
Community News New South Wales News News