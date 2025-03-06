Transgender Victoria To Launch First Integrated Gender Affirmation and Support Centre

Transgender Victoria (TGV) has unveiled plans to expand its community hub, Affirmation Station, into Australia’s first Integrated Gender Affirmation and Support Centre.

This initiative aims to enhance support for transgender, gender diverse, and non-binary (TGD) individuals across Victoria.

Australia’s first Integrated Gender Affirmation and Support Centre

The expanded centre will offer a range of services, including increased capacity for social affirmation activities such as binder fittings, makeup lessons, voice workshops, and styling sessions.

The op shop will also be enlarged to provide a broader selection of affordable clothing and accessories.

Additionally, a safer, more accessible event space will be available for community hire, with extended opening hours five days a week.

Dr Son Vivienne, CEO of TGV, shared their enthusiasm about the expansion, stating, “We are incredibly excited to embark on this new chapter. This expansion will allow us to better serve our communities by providing a safe, inclusive, and welcoming space where TGD people can connect, find support, and explore their identities.”

The Victorian Government has shown support for TGV’s efforts. In November 2024, during Transgender Awareness Week, Minister for Equality Harriet Shing inaugurated the Affirmation Station, speaking about its important role in fostering community connection and empowerment.

The government had previously provided surge funding to TGV in March 2024, as part of a $900,000 package to eight key trans and gender diverse support organisations, responding to increased demand for support following anti-trans protests and media coverage.

The Affirmation Station, located in Brunswick East, has been operational since December 2024, hosting social gatherings, workshops, and gender-affirming activities.

These programs are designed to help gender-diverse individuals freely explore their identities and expressions.

TGV has launched a fundraising campaign to support the expansion and fit-out of the new centre as they aim to raise $60,000.

Donations can be made through the Transgender Victoria website, with all contributions over $2 being tax-deductible.

Dr Vivienne encourages community involvement, stating, “We invite our community and our allies to join us in making this vision a reality. Every donation will directly support the creation of this groundbreaking centre and help us empower TGD communities in Victoria.”