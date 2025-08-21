Trevor Doyle Remembered As A “Proud” Gay And Aboriginal Man

Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander readers, please note that the following article contains names and images of deceased persons.

The family of 29-year-old Trevor Doyle have remembered him as a kind and proud gay Aboriginal man in a candle-lit vigil on Tuesday.

Doyle’s body was found on a footpath at Reserve Park in Slacks Creek, a suburb south of Brisbane, shortly before 7am on 13 August. A 28-year-old man was charged with his murder on Sunday.

Speaking to Seven News, his cousin Cindy-Lea Everuss said the Queenslander was a “kind-hearted soul”.

“He loved everyone and everyone loved him. He was a joker. He was cheeky. He’d give you the shirt off his back just so you didn’t go cold.”

Cousin Suzanne Musson said Doyle lit up every room he was in, and was proud of who he was a where he came from.

“He was a proud gay man. A proud Aboriginal man. A proud Australian man,” she said.

“He’d belt out Beyonce with confidence like no one else.”

Doyle had been in a long-term relationship and wanted to start his own family. He loved his nieces and nephews dearly, and visited or FaceTimed whenever he could.

“I’m going to miss my brother. I’m going to miss not having the rest of my life with my brother,” said sister Zoey Doyle.

“He’s not going to know my children. And my children won’t know him.”

Family “overwhelmed” by support

A candlelight vigil was held at Reserve Park on Tuesday night in his memory, where friends and family played the 29-year-old’s favourite songs and shared stories of their time together.

A GoFundMe campaign to help pay for Trevor Doyle’s funeral expenses has been launched, raising more than $3,000.

“We’re overwhelmed by the support,” Cindy-Lea said. “Whether it’s donations or just kind words, we feel it, and we’re so grateful.”

Police are alleging 28-year-old Daniel Roger Ramsey killed Doyle after the pair met up in the park. He has been charged with murder, domestic violence, and drug offences.

Ramsey’s committal date has been set for October 1.

Investigations into Doyle’s death are continuing and detectives are appealing for anyone with further information to come forward.