Trixie Mattel Mocks Donald Trump’s Son In Drag Queen Storytime On Jimmy Kimmel

Trixie Mattel has made a hilarious return to Jimmy Kimmel Live to host Drag Queen Storytime this week.

After roasting Ted Cruz on her last appearance, this time she had one of Donald Trump’s son in her sights for the hilarious segment.

Her skit comes just weeks after Jimmy Kimmel was cancelled and then reinstated following his comments over the death of Charlie Kirk.

Drag Storytime with Trixie Mattel returns to Jimmy Kimmel

Following the continued attacks on the LGBTQIA+ community in America, including direct attacks on the trans community and drag queens, Trixie Mattel made a very pointed appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live.

Mattel returned in her segment, Drag Queen Storytime, where she reads to a group of children, however the text is not what you’d expect.

Much to the disdain of the children Trixie settled for Under Siege: My Family’s Fight to Save Our Nation, the latest memoir by Eric Trump, son of the US president.

Straight out of the gate Trixie made a point asking the children “Do I scare any of you?” with the children agreeing in unison that the Drag Race star did not scare them at all.

In fact one even said “You just look amazing. Why would that be scary?”

“That is so affirming, thank you so much! You guys look amazing too” she replied.

Mattel went on to ask the children to help choose a book together as they “live in a democracy” she reminded them.

Options included Who Cares About Elderly People? and Collectible Spoons Of The Third Reich which they were less than enthused with.

They were even less enthused when she asked “Who wants to read a book by President Trump?”

“What about President Trump’s least favourite son?” she quipped after they groaned in response.

“Listen” she encouraged them, “we have to pay our respect because this ghost writer worked really hard on this.”

As she settled in to read she checked that the children were potty trained, reminding them that “Eric isn’t potty trained either.”

After quotes about what a great father Donald Trump is it wasn’t long before one of the children requested they “skip the entire book” and “go straight to lunch instead.”

As the children started to revolt Trixie Mattel took them out for a “special science experiment” instead.

The experiment in question?

Throwing the copy of Under Siege: My Family’s Fight to Save Our Nation into a woodchipper.

“This might not be a great book, but it’s going to make excellent confetti,” she said as she launched it into the machinery.

The video was met with great applause on social media where it wracked up nearly 200,000 likes in just over 24 hours with fans flocking to show their support.

Although it seems all of the comments may not have been positive with comments on the official video on Instagram being limited.

You can also view the 2023 video of Trixie Mattel doing Drag Queen Storytime on Jimmy Kimmel Live below.