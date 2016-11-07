—

Troye Sivan is an openly gay Australian singer/songwriter and YouTuber who has gained millions of fans around the world. Supplied photo.

YOUTUBE personality-turned-pop star Troye Sivan and Greens candidate Jason Ball have been named state finalists for the 2017 Young Australian of the Year award.

Sivan made his YouTube debut when he was 12, and came out to his audience six years later in a video that has since racked up 7.2 million views.

In his videos, he tackles issues like sexuality, gender identity, and relationships, which clearly resonate with his four million subscribers.

He has also starred in X-Men Origins: Wolverine, and his first album, Blue Neighbourhood, released in December last year, quickly went to number one on iTunes in 24 countries.

Since becoming the first male AFL player at any level to come out in 2012, Jason Ball has continued to make waves with his efforts to champion inclusion in AFL, and Australian sport in general. His team, Yarra Glen, held the first Pride Cup match in 2014, and he was the face of this year’s inaugural Pride Game at Etihad Stadium between the Sydney Swans and St Kilda.

In addition, Ball ran as a Greens candidate for the seat of Higgins in the federal election earlier this year, and is also an ambassador for beyondblue.

The winners of the Australian of the Year Awards will be announced on January 26, 2017.