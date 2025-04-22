Trump Administration To Cut LGBTQ+ Youth Suicide Hotline Funding

A leaked draft budget has revealed the Trump administration’s intention to defund a critical suicide prevention service for LGBTQ+ youth, drawing sharp criticism from advocates and mental health professionals.

The proposal would eliminate all federal funding for the 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline’s LGBTQ+ Youth Specialized Services, a lifeline for queer youth in crisis. The cuts are expected to take effect on October 1, 2025.

“Suicide prevention is about risk, not identity. Ending the 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline’s LGBTQ+ youth specialized services will not just strip away access from millions of LGBTQ+ kids and teens – it will put their lives at risk,” said Jaymes Black, CEO of The Trevor Project.

“These programs were implemented to address a proven, unprecedented, and ongoing mental health crisis among our nation’s young people with strong bipartisan support in Congress and signed into law by President Trump himself.”

Despite the proposal, Black reaffirmed that support remains available to those in need.

“I want to be clear to all LGBTQ+ young people: This news, while upsetting, is not final. And regardless of federal funding shifts, The Trevor Project remains available 24/7 for anyone who needs us, just as we always have.”

According to The Trevor Project, over 1.8 million LGBTQ+ youth in the U.S. seriously consider suicide each year, with one attempt occurring every 45 seconds. The now-threatened service has helped more than 1.2 million people through queer-affirming crisis support.

The move to defund follows a broader pattern of anti-LGBTQIA+ actions by the Trump administration, which since his 2025 election have rolled back protections for transgender students, attempted to ban transgender people from serving in the military, and enabled healthcare providers to refuse treatment based on religious beliefs. These actions have sparked backlash across the LGBTQIA+ community and led to a surge in demand for crisis support.

On the day of Trump’s inauguration, The Trevor Project recorded a 33 percent spike in crisis contacts. That number soared to 46 percent the following day, and a staggering 700 percent increase was seen the day after the election.

“To end suicide in this country, we need more resources – not fewer,” said Black. “We urge the Administration to maintain its long-standing commitment to ending suicide among high-risk populations… every young life is worth saving.”