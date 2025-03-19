Victorian Government Announces $400k In Grants Available For LGBTQIA+ Initiatives

​The Victorian Government is reinforcing its commitment to the LGBTQIA+ community by allocating $400,000 in the 2024-25 Organisational Development Grants. These grants are designed to bolster the capabilities of both established and emerging LGBTQIA+ organisations across the state.​

Minister for Equality Vicki Ward announced the initiative, inviting organisations with a history of serving LGBTQIA+ communities to apply for grants of up to $40,000. Newer organisations are encouraged to seek grants of up to $20,000.

The primary goal is to enhance service delivery, ensuring that services are equitable, inclusive, and accessible, thereby fostering safer and more sustainable communities.​

“Equality is not negotiable in Victoria, and throughout a time of increased vilification, our organisations delivering positive change deserve support to not just continue their great work but improve their inclusive services,” said Ward.

“We know it’s important to get behind these hard working LGBTQIA+ organisations to uplift their communities – and I encourage all eligible groups big and small to apply.”

Past recipients have demonstrated the impact of grants like this, with incredible initiatives and projects that have, at their core, helped and supported our community.

Many Coloured Sky, an organisation supporting LGBTQIA+ refugees and asylum seekers, utilised the funding to develop a comprehensive business plan and volunteer strategy. Similarly, the Melbourne Bisexual Network merged two peak bodies representing Bi+ individuals to form Bi+ Pride Victoria, enhancing advocacy and support. Trans Space established itself as a healthcare charity, improving services for Victoria’s trans and gender-diverse communities. Our Point 3 Incorporated focused on supporting LGBTQIA+ international students through projects like podcast production and interview training.​

This funding initiative aligns with the Victorian Government’s broader efforts to promote equality, as outlined in their ‘Pride in our future: Victoria’s LGBTQIA+ strategy 2022-32’ strategy. The strategy provides a comprehensive framework to drive equality and inclusion for Victoria’s diverse LGBTQIA+ communities over the next decade. ​

Since its inception in 2016, the Organisational Development Grants program has empowered over 110 LGBTQIA+ organisations, enhancing their operations and expertise. Minister Ward emphasised the government’s unwavering commitment to equality, stating that despite challenges, supporting organisations delivering positive change is crucial. She encouraged all eligible groups, regardless of size, to apply for the grants.​

Applications for the 2024-25 grants close on Monday, 14 April. Interested organisations can apply through the website here.​